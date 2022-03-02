Arkansas survives LSU for fifth straight win in final game at Bud Walton Arena

FAYETTEVILLE — About midway through the first half of No. 15 Arkansas basketball’s rematch with LSU on Thursday, Arkansas guard Stanley Umude missed a layup. Au’Diese Toney grabbed the offensive rebound, then missed the put-back. Umude grabbed another offensive board and finished with a two-hand flush that gave Arkansas a 4-point lead.

It was a short sequence, not all that consequential in the overall scheme of the game. It was, however, emblematic of the kind of fight the Razorbacks have displayed in their last few games. The 77-76 win against LSU was no different.

The largest lead was seven in favor of LSU in the second half, but Arkansas found its fight. The Razorbacks (24-6, 13-4 SEC) beat the Tigers (20-10, 8-9) for the second time this season in their final game at Bud Walton Arena.

Umude finished with a team-high 23 points, his most in a home game since Jan. 4 against Vanderbilt. He was instrumental in Arkansas’ win, including hitting a key 3-pointer with under two minutes left to bring the Razorbacks within one and force an LSU timeout. LSU’s Tari Eason scored 24, 19 of them in the second half, before fouling out late.

A pair of JD Notae free throws gave Arkansas a one-point lead, a missed layup and an Umude rebound gave Arkansas the win.

Jaylin Williams excels, JD Notae limited

LSU did a good job of containing SEC player of the week JD Notae. The Tigers held him to three points for more than half the game. He missed six shots in that time before breaking through for a 3-pointer in the second half.

Mar 2, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) and forward Jaylin Williams (10) celebrate after a play against the LSU Tigers in the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Notae finished with 12 points, his fewest since the loss at Alabama, plus seven rebounds and five assists.

Forward Jaylin Williams hit double figures early and had 13 points and eight rebounds by halftime. He became Arkansas’ all-time leading rebounder in SEC games with 176 and one game remaining.

He took three charges, too, bringing his season total to 49. He fouled out with four minutes to play. He finished with a 19 points, which matched his career high, and 10 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season.

Offensive boards

LSU started hot on the offensive glass, pulling down five offensive rebounds in the first six minutes. Arkansas had none in the same span. After the first media timeout, however, the Tigers only added two more offensive boards in the first half while Arkansas added six.

The second half, though, started with LSU grabbing five offensive boards in the first four minutes, several on the same sequence, while going on a 7-0 run.

The Tigers finished with 22 on the offensive glass and 21 second-chance points. Arkansas had 10 for 11, and LSU outrebounded Arkansas 43-34 overall.

Up next

Arkansas concludes the regular season on the road at No. 13 Tennessee on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN).

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks. You can email her at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @christinalong00.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: No. 15 Arkansas survives LSU in final game at Bud Walton Arena