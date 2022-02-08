A shirtless Eric Musselman joined in a wild celebration on Tuesday night in Fayetteville. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Arkansas hadn’t hosted a top-ranked team at Bud Walton Arena before Tuesday night.

That might be something the Razorbacks want to do more often.

Arkansas knocked off the No. 1 team in the country on Tuesday night with an 80-74 overtime win over Auburn — which snapped the Tigers’ 19-game win streak and sparked a massive celebration on the court in Fayetteville.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman even started celebrating shirtless on the court with Razorbacks students.

“It was awesome, what a game,” Musselman said on ESPN. “You know they danced on our logo before the game. We watched that. What a great win for this program, it’s so awesome.”

Arkansas snaps Auburn’s 19-game win streak

Arkansas jumped out early behind a 20-4 run that spanned nearly 10 minutes in the first half. That lead, though, was short-lived — as the Tigers cut their lead to just three points by the break and then jumped back in front early in the second half.

The Razorbacks surged back in the final minutes, and ended the game on a 7-2 run to force overtime — a run that was capped by a Jaylin Williams layup with just 21 seconds left to tie the game up. Wendell Green had a shot to win the game for Auburn just before the buzzer, but his 3-pointer was off the mark.

The Razorbacks took over in the final few minutes of the extra period, and hit seven straight free throws while holding Auburn scoreless for more than two minutes to take a six-point lead — their largest since the first half. Though Jabari Smith snapped Auburn’s cold streak with a pair of huge 3-pointers, which cut the game back to a single possession, Arkansas came up with one final stop to take the four-point win.

JD Noate led Arkansas with 28 points and five rebounds in the win, which marked the Razorbacks’ ninth straight victory. Au’Diese Toney added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Williams finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Smith led Auburn with 20 points and nine rebounds, and Walker Kessler had 16 points and 19 rebounds while shooting 6-of-11 from the field. Green finished the night with 19 points and five assists. Though the Tigers out-rebounded Arkansas by 18, they shot just 25% from behind the arc and turned the ball over 19 times.

Auburn had won 19 straight games headed into Tuesday night, and recently claimed the No. 1 ranking for the first time in team history. The Tigers haven’t lost since a double-overtime defeat to UConn in November, though on Saturday.