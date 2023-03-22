Arkansas set for Sweet 16 matchup with UConn

{{ timeAgo(‘2023-03-22 15:10:55 -0500’) }}
basketball
HawgBeat’s Mason Choate and Jackson Collier bring you the Hardwood Hawgs Podcast. The guys talk Arkansas’ success in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, Devo Davis’ clutch performance, Jordan Walsh coming along nicely and they preview Thursday’s Sweet 16 matchup with UConn.
Listen on Apple, Spotify or watch on the YouTube link below.
