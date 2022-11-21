Arkansas remains at No. 9 in AP Top 25

The Arkansas Razorbacks stayed put at No. 9 in the second regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.

Arkansas defeated South Dakota State 71-56 last Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena.

Ahead of the Hogs is a challenging three-day stretch at the Maui Invitational, which starts for Arkansas on Monday at 4 p.m. CT against Louisville on ESPN2. The Maui Invitational field features four other ranked teams, including No. 10 Creighton, No. 14 Arizona, No. 17 San Diego State and No. 21 Texas Tech.

The Razorbacks were one of five SEC schools ranked in the poll. The others included No. 13 Auburn, No. 15 Kentucky, No. 18 Alabama and No. 22 Tennessee.

The Hogs were listed at No. 9 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index and No. 13 in the ESPN Power Rankings. Joe Lunardi has the Razorbacks as a 3-seed in his latest NCAA Bracketology.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday: