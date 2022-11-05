Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Liberty Flames

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time in over a month, there is college football on the Hill.

The 5-3 Arkansas Razorbacks are welcoming the 7-1 Liberty Flames, who checked in at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 this week, to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for their homecoming game. If the Hogs extend their winning streak to three games, they will qualify to be selected for a third straight bowl appearance in as many seasons under head coach Sam Pittman.

From pregame injury news to big plays throughout the contest, HawgBeat has you covered with everything you need to know throughout Saturday.