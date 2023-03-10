Arkansas Razorbacks offer Houston transfer OL Cam’Ron Johnson

The Hogs are potentially still looking for at least one more offensive lineman in the transfer portal as spring practice kicked off on Thursday, and they offered a recent portal entry in former Houston offensive lineman Cam’Ron Johnson.

Johnson, who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 305 pounds, spent four seasons with the Cougars, redshirting his first year and appearing in 24 total games in his career. He was a first team All-American Athletic Conference selection last season.

The Houston, Texas, native entered the transfer portal on Wednesday and promptly picked up offers from Arkansas, South Carolina, West Virginia, California and Maryland.

Johnson is an interior offensive lineman, a position Pittman has said needs more depth heading into the 2023 season.

“I’d like to look at another guy that can snap the ball, offensively,” Pittman said at the start of the Early Signing Period in December. “We’ve got to find maybe one more. In losing guys last year, a bunch of those guys could snap. Obviously Ricky played center, but Jones could snap. And so, we’ve got to continue to look at that on offense.”

Last season, Johnson played a total of 905 snaps and ranked No. 197 among guards with a total offensive grade of 65.2, pass block grade of 79.4 and run block grade of 63.3, according to Pro Football Focus. According to his Houston profile, he allowed just one sack in 556 opportunities.

The Hogs already have one offensive lineman in this year’s transfer class in Florida transfer Joshua Braun, who is on campus and with the team for spring practice.