Arkansas Razorbacks football players set for NFL Pro Day

The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to hold their Pro Day on Wednesday for a group of players that are hoping to prove their worth to NFL scouts. There will be 14 former Razorbacks participating in Pro Day, five of which already performed at the NFL Combine — linebacker Drew Sanders, wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, wide receiver Matt Landers, center Ricky Stromberg and offensive tackle Dalton Wagner. Joining those five from last year’s team will be kicker Jake Bates, defensive back Latavious Brini, linebacker Bumper Pool, defensive end Dorian Gerald, defensive tackle Terry Hampton. A few former Hogs from years past will also be working out including wide receiver Tyson Morris, linebacker Martrell Spaight, defensive lineman Bijhon Jackson and long snapper Jordan Silver. Workouts will begin at 9:30 a.m. CT Wednesday with the 40-yard dash and players will also do the 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle along with position-specific drills. Below is a quick rundown of each player:

Jadon Haselwood – Wide Receiver

Haselwood — who transferred to Arkansas from Oklahoma before the 2022 season — brought in 59 receptions for 702 yards last season and he found the end zone three times. His 59 receptions rank eighth-most in a single season in Arkansas history. At the combine: 4.66 second 40-yard dash, 4.31 second 20-yard shuttle, 6.98 second 3-cone drill, 37″ vertical, 10′ 3″ broad jump

Matt Landers – Wide Receiver

Landers finished the season with 47 receptions and a team-best 901 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. His 901 yards are the eighth-most in a single season in program history. At the combine: 4.37 second 40-yard dash (third fastest among WR), 37″ vertical, 10′ 10″ broad jump

Tyson Morris – Wide Receiver

Morris had his best campaign as a Razorback during his super senior season in 2021. He recorded career-highs in receptions (24), receiving yards (337) and receiving touchdowns (2). The Fayetteville native worked out with the Indianapolis Colts last summer. He was signed to the Bay Area Panthers of the Indoor Football League on Feb. 10, but no recorded stats for him were found.

Ricky Stromberg – Center

Stromberg joined the Razorbacks in 2019, and started 32 games in an Arkansas uniform. Last season, he posted a PFF grade of 82.4, which ranked fifth in the country at center. At the combine: 5.26 second 40-yard dash, 32.5″ vertical, 9′ 3″ broad jump

Dalton Wagner – Offensive Tackle

Wagner, who returned last season for his final year of eligibility, joined the Razorbacks in 2017. He started 28 games for the Hogs, and posted a PFF grade of 80.5 last season, good for 20th among tackles. At the combine: 24.5″ vertical, 8′ 6″ broad jump

Terry Hampton – Defensive Tackle

Hampton chose to spend his final season of eligibility in Fayetteville after playing for Arkansas State in his first four years. He started three games at defensive tackles and recorded 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Bijhon Jackson – Defensive Tackle

Jackson’s last year with Arkansas was in 2017, when he started 12 games at defensive tackle. he recorded a career-best 22 tackles that year and he logged 3.5 sacks in his Razorback career. He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and he also had a stint with the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 season, but he’s yet to log any snaps in the NFL.

Dorian Gerald – Defensive End

Gerald returned for a seventh season of college football in 2022 and he recorded five tackles in nine games for the Razorbacks. Injuries plagued Gerald’s career in Fayetteville, as he suffered season-ending injuries not even two weeks into the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

Drew Sanders – Linebacker

A standout linebacker as a transfer from Alabama, Sanders has been mocked as the highest-drafted Razorback in the 2023 class. For much of the season, Sanders led the SEC in sacks, and he finished tied with Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. for a conference-best 10. He ranked fifth in the SEC in total tackles with 103. *Did not participate in on-field drills at combine due to hamstring injury*

Bumper Pool – Linebacker

The leading tackler (441 tackles) in program history, Pool missed Arkansas’ last two games of the 2022 season due to hip surgery. Pool was an AP Second Team All-SEC player after recording 125 tackles in 2021. He totaled 101 tackles and earned Second Team All-SEC honors from the coaches in the 10-game 2020 season. In his final year of eligibility in 2022, Pool racked up 92 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks while battling the hip issues for most of the season. He announced March 2 that he intends to enter his name in the NFL Draft after previously stating that he was unsure of his future.

Martrell Spaight – Linebacker

Spaight was a consensus first team All-SEC selection as a senior in 2014, when he led the SEC with 128 tackles. He was a fifth round selection by the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) in the 2015 NFL Draft and he spent three seasons with them. Spaight recorded 28 tackles in 2016 and a career-best 75 stops in 2017 for Washington. The former Hog had stops with the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars and he was also on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad for a brief period of time. Spaight spent the 2021 season with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League and he was an All-IFL second team performer with 71 tackles, 3.5 sacks and five pass breakups. He signed a contract with the XFL’s Vegas Vipers on Feb. 13. Spaight has logged 12 tackles in the Vipers’ past four games.

Latavious Brini – Defensive Back

Brini transferred from Georgia to Arkansas for his final year of eligibility and did what he could to help an often injured secondary. His 55 tackles were sixth-most on the squad and he added 4.0 TFLs to go with one interception. Brini started nine games for the Razorbacks in 2022.

Jake Bates – Kicker

A transfer from Texas State, Bates earned First-Team All-SEC honors from the league’s coaches as a kickoff specialist in his lone season at Arkansas. He led the SEC and finished fourth nationally with an average of 64.47 yards per kickoff, and his 64 touchbacks were an SEC-best and third nationally Bates led all of the FBS in touchback percentage with 64 of his 75 kickoffs resulting in a touch back for a percentage of 85.3%. He recovered his one onside kick of the season in the Oct. 1 loss to Alabama.

Jordan Silver – Long Snapper

Silver’s last year with Arkansas was in 2021, when he received First Team All-SEC honors from Phil Steele. He participated at the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game. He reportedly attended the Minnesota Vikings rookie minicamp in 2022 and he worked out for the Chicago Bears in January, but has yet to receive a professional opportunity.