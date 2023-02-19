Arkansas Razorbacks Baseball vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas — Following a 3-2 win over Texas on Friday at Saturday’s 18-6 loss to TCU, the Razorbacks are seeking to get back over .500 when they take on the No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

San Jacinto College transfer Hunter Hollan is set to make his Razorback debut opposite Oklahoma State right-hander Bayden Root. The junior lefty racked up 96 strikeouts and posted a 3.59 ERA in more than 80 innings in the junior college ranks last season, while his Cowboy counterpart neared 8.00 in just 26 innings.

All games throughout the weekend will stream live on FloSports. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live scoring updates, as well as stats, commentary, observations and more on The Trough premium message board.