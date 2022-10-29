Arkansas Razorbacks at Auburn Tigers

Arkansas Razorbacks at Auburn Tigers

by
Live Updates: Arkansas Razorbacks at Auburn Tigers

football
Robert Stewart

HawgBeat

Staff Writer

Rested and recharged following a week off, Arkansas and Auburn are set to tussle at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network as both teams search for their second SEC win of 2022.

Injuries have plagued the Razorback secondary all season, but head coach Sam Pittman has expressed confidence the depth will be replenished this week.

From injuries to big plays, HawgBeat has you covered with live updates throughout Saturday:

Pregame:

~ Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, who has dealt with an AC joint sprain, is on the field for warmups wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg, per Tom Murphy of the NWADG.

~ Freshman Holden Geriner will start at quarterback for Auburn, according to an in-stadium announcement. The Southwest Times-Record’s Christina Long reports Robby Ashford has been taking first-team offense reps during warmups, so it is unclear who will start.

