Arkansas offers Boston College defensive back transfer Joshua DeBerry

The transfer portal remains closed until May 1, but that doesn’t mean the work stops for the Arkansas coaching staff. Boston College defensive back transfer Joshua DeBerry reported an offer from the Hogs on Tuesday evening.

DeBerry, originally rated a 5.6 three-star recruit in the class of 2019 according to Rivals, has spent four seasons with Boston College. He announced his intentions to enter the portal on March 23 and has picked up offers from Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Coastal Carolina and others since.

In four seasons with the Eagles, DeBerry — a native of Warren, Michigan — amassed 154 tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles, four interceptions and 14 pass deflections.

The 5-foot-11, 177-pound defender posted a 60.3 grade according to Pro Football Focus last season, participating in a total of 719 snaps. His coverage grade was 58.1, his run defense grade was 72.1 and his pass rush grade was 62.6.

Arkansas has already landed three defensive back transfers since the portal opened at the end of the 2022 season in Lorando Johnson (Baylor), Alfahiym Walcott (Baylor) and Jaheim Singletary (Georgia).