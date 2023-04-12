Arkansas lands transfer defensive lineman Anthony “Tank” Booker Jr.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Arkansas still needs transfer help in the trenches, and the Hogs got a boost as Maryland defensive lineman transfer Anthony “Tank” Booker Jr. announced his intention to join the Razorback program.

The Cincinnati native is coming to Arkansas with two seasons to show he’s got what it takes to make it to the NFL. He had been with Maryland since 2019.

Booker played in just three games his first season, 10 games his second and 12 last season. His best year was in 2022, when he tallied 25 tackles, four of those for loss and two sacks. He also deflected one pass and forced two fumbles.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive tackle joins Missouri transfer Trajan Jeffcoat and Pittsburgh transfer John Morgan III — both of whom have been on campus for spring practices — as defensive line transfers to Arkansas ahead of the 2023 season.