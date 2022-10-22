Here are the Arkansas high school football scores from Week 8 of the 2022 season:

Arkadelphia 41, Ashdown 12

Barton 46, Dollarway 10

Batesville 51, Brookland 7

Bauxite 22, Mayflower 3

Benton 62, Searcy 28

Bentonville 44, Rogers 16

Bentonville West 63, Rogers Heritage 21

Bigelow 44, Westside-Johnson Co. 14

Bryant 24, Cabot 10

Camden Fairview 49, Hope 0

Camden Harmony Grove 60, Fordyce 14

Carlisle 48, Baptist Prep 13

Cent Ark Christian 41, Dover 14

Centerpoint 42, Paris 7

Charleston 42, Booneville 14

Conway 49, LR Central 0

Conway Christian 40, Mountainburg 0

Corning 57, Palestine-Wheatley 0

Crossett 21, Helena-West Helena 6

Des Arc 54, Cross County 14

Dierks 21, Poyen 20

E. Poinsett Co. 62, Marianna Lee 12

Earle 18, McCrory 14

El Dorado 37, Sylvan Hills 19

Elkins 48, Ozark 21

England 50, Bearden 6

FS Southside 55, Har-Ber 44

Fayetteville 35, Springdale 6

Fountain Lake 49, Cutter-Morning Star 20

Gentry 56, Lincoln 21

Glen Rose 35, Two Rivers 8

Gravette 43, Green Forest 3

Greenland 42, Cedarville 8

Greenwood 42, Russellville 21

Gurdon 35, Horatio 8

HS Lakeside 35, De Queen 12

Harding Academy 44, Riverview 6

Harrison 56, Dardanelle 13

Hazen 46, LR Episcopal 0

Hector 41, Magazine 15

Highland 58, Harrisburg 26

Hillcrest Christian, Miss. 42, Parkers Chapel 24

Hot Springs 55, Texarkana 15

Hoxie 48, Manila 0

Huntsville 49, Berryville 28

Izard County 52, Augusta 6

Jonesboro 45, LR Southwest 28

Junction City 63, Hampton 22

LR Catholic 42, Jacksonville 6

LR Christian 47, Van Buren 14

LR Parkview 42, Magnolia 28

Lamar 64, LR Hall 32

Lee Academy 30, DeSoto 20

Lonoke 29, Bald Knob 0

Magnet Cove 36, Jessieville 7

Mansfield 21, Lavaca 20

Marion 43, Sheridan 7

Marked Tree 44, Clarendon 30

Marshall 60, Rose Bud 6

Maumelle 39, Watson Chapel 38, OT

McGehee 41, Dumas 6

Melbourne 29, Newport 20

Mena 48, Lafayette County 12

Morrilton 28, Pine Bluff 13

Mount Ida 35, Mineral Springs 6

Mountain Home 44, Siloam Springs 17

Mountain Pine 38, Woodlawn 28

Mountain View 54, Cedar Ridge 12

Murfreesboro 54, Foreman 0

Nashville 41, Waldron 6

Story continues

Nettleton 34, Forrest City 20

North Little Rock 38, FS Northside 14

Osceola 34, Walnut Ridge 22

Pea Ridge 47, Clarksville 14

Pocahontas 41, Jonesboro Westside 7

Pottsville 56, Clinton 39

Prairie Grove 45, Alma 30

Prescott 47, Smackover 20

Pulaski Academy 50, Greenbrier 14

Pulaski Robinson 29, Pulaski Mills 28

Quitman 48, Perryville 34

Rector 46, Midland 12

Rison 49, LV Lakeside 34

Rivercrest 48, Gosnell 20

Shiloh Christian 51, Farmington 30

Star City 36, Hamburg 0

Strong 14, Spring Hill 6

Stuttgart 38, Heber Springs 6

Subiaco Academy 46, Genoa Central 22

Trumann 31, Blytheville 15

Tunica Academy, Miss. 45, Marvell Academy 6

Valley View 21, Southside Batesville 14

Vilonia 37, White Hall 17

Warren 34, Monticello 0

West Fork 42, Hackett 0

West Memphis 42, Greene Co. Tech 29

Wynne 35, Paragould 7

Yellville-Summit 44, Atkins 20

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas high school football scores from Week 8 of the 2022 season