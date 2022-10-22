Here are the Arkansas high school football scores from Week 8 of the 2022 season:
Arkadelphia 41, Ashdown 12
Barton 46, Dollarway 10
Batesville 51, Brookland 7
Bauxite 22, Mayflower 3
Benton 62, Searcy 28
Bentonville 44, Rogers 16
Bentonville West 63, Rogers Heritage 21
Bigelow 44, Westside-Johnson Co. 14
Bryant 24, Cabot 10
Camden Fairview 49, Hope 0
Camden Harmony Grove 60, Fordyce 14
Carlisle 48, Baptist Prep 13
Cent Ark Christian 41, Dover 14
Centerpoint 42, Paris 7
Charleston 42, Booneville 14
Conway 49, LR Central 0
Conway Christian 40, Mountainburg 0
Corning 57, Palestine-Wheatley 0
Crossett 21, Helena-West Helena 6
Des Arc 54, Cross County 14
Dierks 21, Poyen 20
E. Poinsett Co. 62, Marianna Lee 12
Earle 18, McCrory 14
El Dorado 37, Sylvan Hills 19
Elkins 48, Ozark 21
England 50, Bearden 6
FS Southside 55, Har-Ber 44
Fayetteville 35, Springdale 6
Fountain Lake 49, Cutter-Morning Star 20
Gentry 56, Lincoln 21
Glen Rose 35, Two Rivers 8
Gravette 43, Green Forest 3
Greenland 42, Cedarville 8
Greenwood 42, Russellville 21
Gurdon 35, Horatio 8
HS Lakeside 35, De Queen 12
Harding Academy 44, Riverview 6
Harrison 56, Dardanelle 13
Hazen 46, LR Episcopal 0
Hector 41, Magazine 15
Highland 58, Harrisburg 26
Hillcrest Christian, Miss. 42, Parkers Chapel 24
Hot Springs 55, Texarkana 15
Hoxie 48, Manila 0
Huntsville 49, Berryville 28
Izard County 52, Augusta 6
Jonesboro 45, LR Southwest 28
Junction City 63, Hampton 22
LR Catholic 42, Jacksonville 6
LR Christian 47, Van Buren 14
LR Parkview 42, Magnolia 28
Lamar 64, LR Hall 32
Lee Academy 30, DeSoto 20
Lonoke 29, Bald Knob 0
Magnet Cove 36, Jessieville 7
Mansfield 21, Lavaca 20
Marion 43, Sheridan 7
Marked Tree 44, Clarendon 30
Marshall 60, Rose Bud 6
Maumelle 39, Watson Chapel 38, OT
McGehee 41, Dumas 6
Melbourne 29, Newport 20
Mena 48, Lafayette County 12
Morrilton 28, Pine Bluff 13
Mount Ida 35, Mineral Springs 6
Mountain Home 44, Siloam Springs 17
Mountain Pine 38, Woodlawn 28
Mountain View 54, Cedar Ridge 12
Murfreesboro 54, Foreman 0
Nashville 41, Waldron 6
Nettleton 34, Forrest City 20
North Little Rock 38, FS Northside 14
Osceola 34, Walnut Ridge 22
Pea Ridge 47, Clarksville 14
Pocahontas 41, Jonesboro Westside 7
Pottsville 56, Clinton 39
Prairie Grove 45, Alma 30
Prescott 47, Smackover 20
Pulaski Academy 50, Greenbrier 14
Pulaski Robinson 29, Pulaski Mills 28
Quitman 48, Perryville 34
Rector 46, Midland 12
Rison 49, LV Lakeside 34
Rivercrest 48, Gosnell 20
Shiloh Christian 51, Farmington 30
Star City 36, Hamburg 0
Strong 14, Spring Hill 6
Stuttgart 38, Heber Springs 6
Subiaco Academy 46, Genoa Central 22
Trumann 31, Blytheville 15
Tunica Academy, Miss. 45, Marvell Academy 6
Valley View 21, Southside Batesville 14
Vilonia 37, White Hall 17
Warren 34, Monticello 0
West Fork 42, Hackett 0
West Memphis 42, Greene Co. Tech 29
Wynne 35, Paragould 7
Yellville-Summit 44, Atkins 20
