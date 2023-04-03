Arkansas’ game against Arkansas State canceled

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks’ game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves scheduled for Tuesday evening has been canceled due to forecasted inclement weather in Fayetteville.

The midweek contest between the Hogs and Red Wolves was scheduled for 6 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium. Single-game tickets for Tuesday’s game can be exchanged for another game based on availability, per the UA.

According to The Weather Channel, there are scattered thunderstorms, a few of which may be severe, in the forecast for Tuesday. Winds are forecasted to blow south-southwest at 15 to 25 mph with a 70% chance of rain in the evening.

Arkansas (23-5, 6-3 SEC) will now turn its attention to a road series at the Ole Miss Rebels (16-11, 1-8 SEC) spanning Thursday, Friday, Saturday. First pitch Thursday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT at Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi. Friday’s game will also have a 6:30 p.m. first pitch and Saturday’s contest will start at 2 p.m. CT.

The Thursday and Friday games will be streamed on the SEC Network Plus and Saturday’s game will be on the SEC Network.