Arkansas freshman running back intends to transfer

Arkansas freshman running back James Jointer announced Monday via Twitter his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

“My time at the University of Arkansas will be with me forever, an the state of Arkansas will forever have a special place in my heart,” Jointer said in his tweet.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said in his Monday press conference that Jointer did not make Pittman aware that he was going to transfer.

“I have not had the chance to talk with him, nor did he talk to me,” Pittman said.

Jointer saw action in just one game this season, recording three carries for nine yards in the Oct. 29 win over Auburn.

Jointer was rated a three-star prospect out of Parkview High School in Little Rock. As a senior, he ran 183 times for 1,309 yards (7.2 ypc) and 16 touchdowns and caught three passes for 34 yards (11.3 ypg). Defensively, he recorded 50 tackles with one pass breakup.

He posted 1,105 rushing yards (6.8 ypc) and 10 touchdowns on 162 carries and 135 receiving yards (16.9 ypc) on eight catches as a junior and missed the majority of his sophomore season due to an ACL injury.

Other players who have left the team during the season with eligibility left include Javion Hunt, Jaquayln Crawford, Warren Thompson and Taylor Lewis.

Players cannot officially enter the transfer portal until Dec. 5.