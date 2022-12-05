Arkansas football 2023 roster tracker

Following a 6-6 campaign in the regular season, the Arkansas Razorback football team is sure to see plenty of roster movement. The transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 5, and HawgBeat will have you covered with all of the movement for the Hogs.

Head coach Sam Pittman has made it clear on multiple occasions that a lot will happen with the Razorbacks’ roster, and rosters all over the country. The transfer portal continues to grow as an option for players, and this year’s portal season is shaping up to be the craziest yet.

“I’ve got a lot of exit meetings coming up Monday,” Pittman said. “And that’ll be … you guys know, us and everybody in the world, that’ll be a blow-up day, now. It’s going to be the transfer portal, who’s going to come back. You have seniors [making decisions] … It’s going to be a lot of action.”

Pittman went on to say that the portal isn’t always a bad thing, though it may seem so when a significant contributor leaves your program. The portal benefited the Hogs in many areas this season, most notably at linebacker with Drew Sanders coming over from Alabama.

“Just because kids go in the portal does not necessarily mean they’re disgruntled with the program,” Pittman said. “Drew Sanders, I don’t think he was disgruntled with Alabama. I think he wanted playing time, he wanted to maybe move his position, whatever. The world looks at everybody who goes in the portal as the worst thing in the world and I really don’t.”

Pittman did mentioned that if a player decides to enter the transfer portal prior to Arkansas’ bowl game — which has yet to be determined — they will not participate in the bowl. Most players likely wouldn’t want to participate, but if there were a select few who did, Pittman said he’d rather they take that time to look for another school.

Strap in, folks. It’s going to be a wild ride, but HawgBeat will keep you updated with who is coming in and out of the Razorback football program.