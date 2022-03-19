Arkansas car show mass shooting leaves at least 10 hurt

At least 10 people were hurt in an apparent mass shooting at a car show in Arkansas Saturday night, state police said.

The shooting was reported to authorities at about 7:25 p.m. outside a local business where the show was underway in Dumas, State Police said in a statement provided to The Post.

The extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately clear.

Police have not yet released any information on any potential suspects nor the details of how the shooting unfolded.

Dumas is a small town of about 3,900 people located roughly 90 miles southeast of Little Rock, Arkansas.