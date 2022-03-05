Arkansas basketball’s comeback falls short at Tennessee in regular-season finale

Arkansas basketball tried to mount a comeback a moment too late Saturday in its regular-season finale at Tennessee. In a 78-74 loss, Arkansas shrank what was once a 24-point lead to as few as two with under 20 seconds to play, but the Razorbacks failed to complete the comeback.

Arkansas had the ball down two with under a minute left when JD Notae made a poorly timed pass in transition that went out-of-bounds past Davonte Davis. Arkansas was forced to foul, and Santiago Vescovi made two free throws to make it a two-possession game with under 30 seconds left.

The teams traded free throws and Arkansas had the ball down three with nine seconds left, but Notae missed an off-balance 3-pointer. Tennessee made one more free throw for the win.

The Volunteers (23-7, 14-4 SEC) finished the season undefeated at Thompson-Boling Arena. Notae led Arkansas (24-7, 13-5) with 20 points, 15 in the second half. Kamani Johnson pulled down a team-high eight rebounds, including five on the offensive glass. Chris Lykes contributed big off the bench offensively, adding 15 points.

Tennessee threes

Tennessee is the SEC’s second-best 3-point shooting team, making 34.6%. Arkansas’ defense didn’t have an answer for the sharp-shooting Volunteers as they made 9-of-12 from beyond the arc in the first half alone.

Guard Kennedy Chandler led the way, going 4-for-4 from 3-point range in the first half. He finished tied with Vescovi for a team-high 15 points on 5-for-6 3-pointers.

For its part, Arkansas made 4-for-9 3 pointers in the first half from four different players. The Razorbacks finished 6-for-19.

A series of unfortunate events

Mistakes and misfortunes compounded for Arkansas as Tennessee racked up points in the first half.

It started when Au’Diese Toney didn’t. The guard wasn’t in the starting five after rolling an ankle against LSU on Wednesday. Davonte Davis took his place, starting for the first time since Jan. 4 against Vanderbilt.

Toney has been one of Arkansas’ top defenders, and while his absence can’t take the blame for Tennessee’s offensive explosion in the first half, it certainly didn’t help matters.

Jaylin Williams picked up two early fouls and played 10 minutes in the first half. He added a third less than two minutes into the second.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman got a technical foul with about seven minutes left in the first half. The Razorbacks shot 47% from the free-throw line despite 13 fouls on Tennessee.

Arkansas started the second half much better, putting together a 10-0 run and later cutting the Tennessee lead to 11. But the Volunteers kept burying 3-pointers after that., and Arkansas’ offense couldn’t overtake the

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks. You can email her at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @christinalong00.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas basketball falls to Tennessee in regular-season finale