Arkansas basketball stays at No. 10 in AP Top 25

The Arkansas Razorbacks stayed put at No. 10 in the sixth regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.

Arkansas was victorious in its only game last week, beating Bradley 76-57 on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

This week, the Razorbacks will hit the hardwood just once when they face UNC Asheville at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday inside Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks are the third highest-ranked SEC school and they are one of six SEC teams ranked in the poll. The others included No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Alabama, No. 17 Mississippi State, No. 19 Kentucky and No. 23 Auburn.

The Hogs were listed at No. 17 in Monday’s NET rankings, No. 12 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index and No. 11 in the ESPN Power Rankings. Joe Lunardi has the Razorbacks as a 3-seed in his latest NCAA Bracketology, and the opponent he has them matched up with is 14-seed Furman.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday: