Arkansas basketball moves up in AP Top 25

The Arkansas Razorbacks moved up two spots to No. 9 in the fourth regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.

Arkansas went 2-0 last week, beating Troy 74-61 Monday and taking down San Jose State 99-58 Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the Hogs is a matchup with UNC Greensboro at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday inside Bud Walton Arena. Following that, the Razorbacks will make a quick trip over to Tulsa on Saturday, where they will play Oklahoma at noon CT.

The Razorbacks are the third highest-ranked SEC school and they are one of six SEC teams ranked in the poll. The others included No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama, No. 11 Auburn, No. 16 Kentucky and No. 23 Mississippi State.

The Hogs were listed at No. 25 in the first NET rankings of the season, No. 9 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index and No. 9 in the ESPN Power Rankings. Joe Lunardi has the Razorbacks as a 4-seed in his latest NCAA Bracketology.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday: