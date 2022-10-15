Arkansas at BYU: BetSaracen lines, player props

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week’s Arkansas Razorback football game. This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the BYU Cougars at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Spread:

Arkansas: +1.5, -115 BYU: -1.5, -105

Totals

Total Points: Over 66.5: -110 Under 66.5: -110 Arkansas Team Total: Over 33.5: -115 Under 33.5: -120 Mississippi State Team Total Over 33.5: -120 Under 33.5: -115

HAWGBEAT’S PICKS (1-1 LW | 1-5 YTD)

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Arkansas ML (-105)

This is in no way, shape, or form the sexiest pick, I know. What it is, however, is an opportunity to take the better team at a discounted price. Sam Pittman is undefeated against non-conference opponents since taking over for the Hogs in 2020 (6-0), including a win over UAPB in a similar situation last season. BYU has struggled against its Power 5 opponents of late, losing two of three such matchups in 2022 by a combined 29 points, and the combination of those three factors has the entire HawgBeat staff picking the Hogs to right the ship in Provo on Saturday afternoon.