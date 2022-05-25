ARK Bought Tesla Stock, Zoom, Others. Cathie Wood Is Buying as Markets Fall.

Text size





Cathie Wood is taking advantage of the latest plunge in stocks. On Tuesday, a dreadful day for the



Nasdaq Composite,

Wood’s

ARK Innovation



ETF snapped up shares of

Tesla

,

Roku

,

Zoom Video Communications

,

and others.

On a day when the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.3% and the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker: ARKK) dropped 7%, Wood turned over about 0.7% of her fund.

She doubled down on many of her largest positions, adding about $58 million worth of Zoom Video Communications (ZM), Tesla (TSLA), Roku (ROKU),

Block



(SQ),

Coinbase



(COIN) and

Twilio



(TWLO). Those are six of the top 10 holdings in the ARK Innovation fund.

The purchases were funded by selling about $50 million worth of

Spotify Technology



(SPOT). That is the 12th largest holding in the fund.

The largest purchases were roughly $18 million of Roku stock and $14 million acquisitions of Tesla and Block.

After the changes, Zoom Video Communications is the largest holding in the fund representing about 9.1% of the $8.8 billion managed in the ETF. Tesla is in the No. 2 slot at 8.3%, while Roku is third at 7.8%.

It was this past week that Tesla lost the top spot to Roku. That change was due to the movement of the market: When Roku took over the top spot, its shares were down about 17% over the prior month, while Tesla shares had declined about 31%.

ARK Innovation, overall, has had a difficult year. It tends to be almost twice as volatile as the Nasdaq, rising more in good times and falling faster when things get ugly.

Coming into Wednesday trading, ARK Innovation is down about 59% year to date. The top 10 holdings in the fund are off about 55% year to date on average. The Nasdaq is down 28%, while the



S&P 500

has lost 17%. The



Dow Jones Industrial Average

has fallen about 12%.

Wood isn’t changing her strategy, adding to her best ideas despite the downdraft.

Write to Al Root at [email protected]