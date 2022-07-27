Arizona woman clinging to stop sign rescued from floodwaters

An Arizona woman was rescued Monday after clinging to a stop sign as floodwaters rushed around her, authorities said.

The rescue happened around 5 p.m. near Shinarump Drive and Agate Road in Golden Valley, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said.

A construction crew working nearby spotted the 42-year-old woman holding onto the signpost in a running wash with swift-moving water up to her waist, the sheriff’s office said.

Rescue crews responded to the scene and were able to walk the woman out of the wash as the waters began to recede.

Officials said the woman was “very lucky.”

With more rain expected to fall this week in the area, officials warned travelers not to drive through flooded roadways.

“Turn around – don’t drown!” the sheriff’s office said.