Arizona Tanger Outlets shooting injures five people, including children

A shooting outside an Arizona mall left shoppers running for their lives Wednesday afternoon, according to local reports.

Five people, including three kids, were shot and hospitalized after a fight broke out between two groups at the Tanger Outlets in Glendale, Ariz.

A man, who was armed with a handgun, got into an altercation with a group of juveniles. The confrontation escalated to gunfire, Glendale Police Officer Tiffany Ngalula said.

A small child and a woman who were with the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Ngalula said. The child is in stable condition.

The other two juveniles shot also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Glendale police did not release the identities of the five people involved in Wednesday’s shooting.

Multiple witnesses inside the mall described the terrifying moments that forced screaming shoppers to dash for the exit doors, according to local reports.

Police recovered two guns — one belonged to the man and the other to one of the juveniles.

Police said the situation was not an active shooting, and rather an isolated incident involving the two parties. Fox 10

Witnesses inside the mall described the scene that saw people screaming and heading for the exit doors. Fox 10

Police said the shooting was an “isolated incident” involving the two parties.

No arrests were made as police continue their investigation.