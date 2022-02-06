You could call it a classic or you could call it an absolute mess, but either way, Arizona State has its biggest win of the season.

The Sun Devils knocked off No. 3 UCLA 87-84 at home on Saturday in a back-and-forth battle that went all the way to triple overtime, cuing the court storm:

Arizona State had the Bruins on upset alert for much of the second half, leading by as much as 11 before a UCLA rally to force overtime. No team led by more than three points in the final three minutes of regulation and the first two overtime periods.

With five more minutes to play, Arizona State scored on four its first five possessions to finally get some breathing room, and held off UCLA long enough to grab its seventh win of the season.

It was a balanced night for Bobby Hurley’s team, with every starter scoring in double digits, but the star of the show was Marreon Jackson, who scored 24 points off the bench, nine of them in overtime. He also made the two free throws needed to send the game to extra time.

UCLA never managed to get in a good rhythm on offense, as all five of its starters combined to shoot 26-of-70 from the field. Jaime Jaguez Jr. led all scorers with 27 points, plus 11 rebounds.