Arizona Democrats boost anti-Supreme Court 'F--k the Fourth' rally

Arizona activists are damning Independence Day itself in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade — with the heartfelt support of the local Democratic Party.

“F–k the Fourth,” the Pima County Democratic Party wrote in a now-deleted tweet to promote a July 4 event of the same name, sponsored by the Tucson Women’s March.

The rally, set for Monday in Tucson’s Reid Park, will “mourn” the June 24 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that sent the question of abortion rights back to the states.

“Bring comfortable shoes, water, lawn chairs, posters, and your anger,” the women’s rights group told attendees Friday in a post advertising the gathering.

Republicans — and some Democrats — howled in protest at the party’s official endorsement.

“This sickens me,” wrote Karrin Taylor Robson, one of four GOP candidates running for governor. “The modern Democrat Party in a single tweet.”

“What the hell are you thinking @PimaDems?!?” asked Adrian Fontes, a Democrat vying to become Arizona’s secretary of state. “How does this help us WIN?”

Hours later, the party deleted the post, admitting it “was in poor taste” — but continued to boost the rally.

“Make no mistake, however. We support the event … to help women in our community grieve for the loss of their bodily autonomy,” the Democrats wrote.

“Thank you for bringing more Arizonans to the Republican Party,” GOP activist Scott Presler responded.

Democratic fundraising has flourished since the Dobbs decision was handed down. The national party and its allies raked in more than $80 million between June 24 and Friday, according to ActBlue, the Dems’ online fundraising arm.

But the decision failed to ignite Democratic voters in Tuesday’s New York and Illinois primaries, Fox News reported.

The June 24 decision has sent the nation into a state of dueling protests and celebrations. Getty Images

Gubernatorial contests in the two blue states gave rank-and-file Dems their first chance to show their strength at the polls in the wake of the Roe overturn.

Instead, Democratic turnout dropped significantly from the states’ 2018 primary contests. New York saw a whopping 45% decrease — from more than 1.5 million votes to just 865,000 — in this year’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, while Illinois posted a 36% loss in Dem enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, GOP turnout surged 14% in Illinois, signaling a continuing enthusiasm gap between the parties as the midterm elections approach.

With Post Wires