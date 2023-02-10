Arizona couple, Lisa Lenahan and Kirt Heaward, intentionally run by truck

An Arizona woman remains in a medically induced coma after she was allegedly intentionally run over by a truck during her morning walk with her partner.

Lisa Lenahan and Kirt Heaward were on their morning stroll Monday when a dark-grey GMC pick-up truck, driven by Refugio Barraza Torres slowly turned onto the street they were walking along and quickly sped up, ramming into Lenahan, according to ABC 15.

Moments later, the truck returned and drove straight into Heaward, crashing into a brick wall in the process. The truck attempts to flee while the entire front right wheel comes off.

Lenahan and Heaward, both in their 60s, did not know Torres before the incident and were both rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the outlet.

Heaward was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon after breaking four ribs while Lenahan remains in the ICU in a medically-induced coma due to brain bleed.

Phoenix Police followed skid tracks from the scene to a nearby house where they found Torres standing next to the truck with a missing tire.

Torres, who is facing two counts of aggravated assault, had told police he was having issues with his brain and that “the devil told me to kill three people,” according to court documents obtained by ABC 15.

Police told a local outlet Torres’ wife reported him acting strange all week and family members claimed he was taking random medications.





Moments before Lisa Lenahan is hit by Refugio Barraza Torres’ truck. ABC 15: YouTube





Refugio Barraza Torres returned to go after Kirt Heaward. ABC 15: YouTube

Chris Goodnow, the couple’s attorney said the two have been together for several years, living in the neighborhood and often going on walks.

“It’s really a horrible tragedy,” Goodnow said. “When you look at the footage its basically a small miracle they are alive right now.”

One neighbor who lived near the scene told ABC 15 that Torres may have been stalking the couple.

“To know that somebody was on the street, and I felt like he was almost stalking,” said Linda Gourley who lives near the scene. “He was so slow. It wasn’t normal.”





Kirt Heaward and Lisa Lenahan share four boys and six grandchildren. GoFundMe

According to a GoFundMe page, Heward is a retired Army veteran while Lenehan is a former caregiver. They are parents to four boys and have six grandchildren.

“This devastating incident will never be undone and will keep them from doing everything they love during retirement for the foreseeable future.”