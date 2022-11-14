Arizona Cardinals release Eno Benjamin, TE Ertz reportedly has season-ending injury

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) jukes past the New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) at State Farm Stadium.

The Arizona Cardinals released former Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin, the team announced Monday afternoon.

The move came as a surprise to both Benjamin and from the Cardinals.

Benjamin, who started in place of previously injured running back James Conner, has 299 rushing yards and 184 receiving yards on the season. After a 12-carry, 92-yard performance against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 20, his role was reduced as Conner worked back to full strength.

Benjamin did not get a carry and had one kickoff return for 10 yards, playing one offensive snap Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. In addition to his two rushing touchdowns this season, he also averaged 4.3 yards per carry.

“We talked about James, giving the full share, if you will. He’d been banged up, had the ribs. And it was basically one of those deals where it was time to get him the started running back reps,” Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday in response to a question about the lack of usage of Benjamin.

The Cardinals went with Conner and rookie Keaontay Ingram as his backup Sunday. Ingram had one carry. Another running back, Darrell Williams, is injured, and Arizona has two running backs on the practice squad in Corey Clement and Ty’Son Williams.

Benjamin was a seventh-round draft pick by the Cardinals in 2020. After a strong offseason and training camp in which he drew high praise from Kingsbury, he earned the lead backup running back job behind Conner when the season began.

Word from a source close to Benjamin was that his release was a surprise, and it is anticipated that he will sign with another team soon.

Zach Ertz #86 of the Arizona Cardinals is hit by Troy Hill #2, Bobby Wagner #45 and Taylor Rapp #24 of the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California.

The Cardinals reportedly got bad news on the injury status of tight end Zach Ertz, who left the game early with a knee injury after a catch. Kingsbury said the team would know more later Monday or Tuesday, but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ertz has suffered a season-ending injury.

Ertz, a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles and three-time Pro Bowler who became a father this year, has 47 catches for 406 yards with four touchdowns. He’s been one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL this season.

Ertz was emotional as he walked off the field Sunday following his injury, an indication he knew how badly he was hurt. Rookie Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson filled in for Ertz for the rest of the game, and the Cardinals could activate Maxx Williams from the practice squad going forward.

