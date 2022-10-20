Arizona Cardinals release depth chart before NFL Week 7 game vs. New Orleans Saints

The Arizona Cardinals have released their seventh regular season depth chart of the 2022 season ahead of Thursday’s NFL Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Here’s how the Cardinals roster stacks up for their seventh game of the season, according to the team.

Arizona Cardinals depth chart: NFL Week 7 game vs. New Orleans Saints

Offense

WR | 10 DeAndre Hopkins | Robbie Anderson

LT | 74 D.J. Humphries | 79 Josh Jones

LG | 67 Justin Pugh | 75 Max Garcia | 54 Lecitus Smith

C | 61 Rodney Hudson | 64 Sean Harlow | 53 Billy Price

RG | 76 Will Hernandez | 75 Max Garcia

RT | 68 Kelvin Beachum | 79 Josh Jones

TE | 86 Zach Ertz | 85 Trey McBride | 89 Stephen Anderson

WR | 2 Marquise Brown | 83 Greg Dortch

WR | 18 A.J. Green | 4 Rondale Moore

QB | 1 Kyler Murray | 12 Colt McCoy | 19 Trace McSorley

RB | 6 James Conner | 26 Eno Benjamin or 24 Darrel Williams | 30 Keontay Ingram

DeAndre Hopkins is back in the Arizona Cardinals’ lineup for the NFL Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Defense

DE | 99 J.J. Watt | 91 Michael Dogbe

NT | 90 Rashard Lawrence | 95 Leki Fotu

DT | 94 Zach Allen | 93 Jonathan Ledbetter

OLB | 45 Dennis Gardeck | 52 Victor Dimukeje | 41 Myjai Sanders

ILB | 9 Isaiah Simmons | 47 Ezekiel Turner or 51 Tanner Vallejo

ILB | 25 Zaven Collins | 56 Ben Niemann

OLB | 44 Markus Golden | 97 Cameron Thomas | 43 Jesse Luketa

CB | 7 Byron Murphy Jr. | 21 Trayvon Mullen Jr.

CB | 20 Marco Wilson | 33 Antonio Hamilton | 35 Christian Matthew

S | 34 Jalen Thompson | 31 Chris Banjo

S | 3 Budda Baker

Specialists

K | 5 Matt Prater

P | 14 Andy Lee

LS | 46 Aaron Brewer

H | 14 Andy Lee

KR | 26 Eno Benjamin | 83 Greg Dortch

PR | 83 Greg Dortch | 4 Rondale Moore

