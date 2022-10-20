Arizona Cardinals release depth chart before NFL Week 7 game vs. New Orleans Saints

The Arizona Cardinals have released their seventh regular season depth chart of the 2022 season ahead of Thursday’s NFL Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints.
Here’s how the Cardinals roster stacks up for their seventh game of the season, according to the team.
Arizona Cardinals depth chart: NFL Week 7 game vs. New Orleans Saints
Offense
WR | 10 DeAndre Hopkins | Robbie Anderson
LT | 74 D.J. Humphries | 79 Josh Jones
LG | 67 Justin Pugh | 75 Max Garcia | 54 Lecitus Smith
C | 61 Rodney Hudson | 64 Sean Harlow | 53 Billy Price
RG | 76 Will Hernandez | 75 Max Garcia
RT | 68 Kelvin Beachum | 79 Josh Jones
TE | 86 Zach Ertz | 85 Trey McBride | 89 Stephen Anderson
WR | 2 Marquise Brown | 83 Greg Dortch
WR | 18 A.J. Green | 4 Rondale Moore
QB | 1 Kyler Murray | 12 Colt McCoy | 19 Trace McSorley
RB | 6 James Conner | 26 Eno Benjamin or 24 Darrel Williams | 30 Keontay Ingram
Defense
DE | 99 J.J. Watt | 91 Michael Dogbe
NT | 90 Rashard Lawrence | 95 Leki Fotu
DT | 94 Zach Allen | 93 Jonathan Ledbetter
OLB | 45 Dennis Gardeck | 52 Victor Dimukeje | 41 Myjai Sanders
ILB | 9 Isaiah Simmons | 47 Ezekiel Turner or 51 Tanner Vallejo
ILB | 25 Zaven Collins | 56 Ben Niemann
OLB | 44 Markus Golden | 97 Cameron Thomas | 43 Jesse Luketa
CB | 7 Byron Murphy Jr. | 21 Trayvon Mullen Jr.
CB | 20 Marco Wilson | 33 Antonio Hamilton | 35 Christian Matthew
S | 34 Jalen Thompson | 31 Chris Banjo
S | 3 Budda Baker
Specialists
K | 5 Matt Prater
P | 14 Andy Lee
LS | 46 Aaron Brewer
H | 14 Andy Lee
KR | 26 Eno Benjamin | 83 Greg Dortch
PR | 83 Greg Dortch | 4 Rondale Moore
