Arizona Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury ‘will all but certainly’ be fired after NFL Week 18

Will Kliff Kingsbury be coaching his final game for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday?

A recent report said that the coach “will all but certainly be fired” after Arizona’s Week 18 game in San Francisco.

The report, from OutKick’s Armando Salguero, said: “Kliff Kingsbury is not resigning, as ESPN reported he’s thinking about, because he’s not walking away from his guaranteed salary that runs through 2027. But Kingsbury will all but certainly be fired the day after the regular-season finale, NFL sources have told OutKick.”

The report quoted a source that said “It’s kind of an open secret at this point.”

Questions have surrounded Kingsbury’s future with the Cardinals all season and they have intensified during Arizona’s 6-game losing streak.

The Cardinals are 4-12 on the season and haven’t won a game since beating the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10, 27-17.

More:Arizona Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired

Kingsbury addressed his job security with reporters earlier this week.

“I focus on that I’m the head coach today, and we’re trying to get better, you know,” Kingsbury said when asked if he can look ahead to next season given the speculation about his job, “and I think when you have guys like (tight end) Trey McBride and you see that type of progress and you see what he could be moving forward, that’s what you try to focus on and try to put all your energies toward. And say how can we keep him going in the right direction going into next year.”

Will Kingsbury be the coach in Arizona next year?

Recent odds pegged him as an overwhelming favorite to be the next NFL coach fired, giving it a 75% implied chance.

Kingsbury is 28-36-1 in the regular season as the Cardinals’ coach.

Interestingly, Salguero’s report indicated that Cardinals general manager Steve Keim could also be fired, writing: “General manager Steve Keim two weeks ago stepped away for an indefinite period citing health reasons. Multiple reports have suggested this will soon be made permanent although no source confirmed this to OutKick.

“The Cardinals are about to undergo a reset and the only reason (Kyler) Murray is likely to survive the changes is because his $230.5 million contract protects him from being cut or traded.”

A lot of speculation has surrounded former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton as a potential successor to Kingsbury as the coach of the Cardinals, and some recent odds put Arizona as the favorite to land Payton, should Kingsbury be fired.

It could be a very interesting end to the regular season for the Cardinals.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury ‘will all but certainly’ be fired