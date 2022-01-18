Arizona Cardinals fans sound off on social media, call for Kingsbury firing

Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws the ball while brought down by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder during the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card playoff game. The ball was intercepted for a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

It didn’t take long for the tide to turn on Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

It wasn’t even halftime of the NFL Wildcard game between the Cardinals and the L.A. Rams and some on social media were calling for the firing of Kingsbury, who is in his third season with the team.

Even those not calling for the end of the Kingsbury era weren’t happy about the Cardinals’ first-half performance.

Fans weren’t easy on Kyler Murray either.

Perhaps the Cardinals knew what they were talking about with this tweet before the game.

