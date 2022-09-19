Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars jump

We’ve almost completed two full weeks of the 2022 NFL schedule and some teams bounced back in a big way in Week 2 of the season, earning them big jumps in our NFL power rankings before Week 3.

Among the big risers? The Arizona Cardinals, who rallied for an overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Detroit Lions, who impressed against the Washington Commanders, and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who shut out the Indianapolis Colts.

Check out how we rank the 32 teams in the NFL heading into Week 3 of the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Previous ranking in parenthesis.

Atlanta is 0-2, but has been close in both of its games this season. It has a very winnable game against the Seahawks up next.

Carolina in 0-2, but its losses have been by a combined five points. It could have a lot of other close losses coming its way.

The Texans couldn’t say with the Broncos, but have a winnable game against the Bears in Week 3.

Major props to the Jets for somehow coming back to defeat the Browns. We didn’t see that coming.

28. Seattle Seahawks (26)

Seattle did not look good in San Francisco. How did the Seahawks beat the Broncos in Week 1?

27. Indianapolis Colts (15)

The Colts are 0-1-1 after being embarrassed in Jacksonville. We had to drop them after that performance.

The Patriots are 1-1 after a 17-14 win over the Steelers, but they have issues.

Yes, the Giants are 2-0. They could be 3-0 after hosting the Cowboys in Week 3. Should we have them ranked higher? We’re just not sold on their start, yet.

Can this team hang with the Bills on Monday night? We don’t have to wait long to find out.

23. Jacksonville Jaguars (31)

We rewarding this team for the way they absolutely manhandled the Colts in Week 2. Well done, Jacksonville. The future looks bright.

The Bears came back to earth in their Week 2 loss to the Packers. They are 1-1, but the wins might be hard to come by this season.

21. Las Vegas Raiders (20)

Yes, the Raiders are 0-2, but we think this team is still a good team. Maybe just not as good as we thought at the beginning of the season.

20. Denver Broncos (21)

This team has not impressed in its 1-1 start to the season. Still, the Broncos are 1-1.

The Browns somehow allowed the Jets to beat them in an epic collapse (or epic comeback depending on your point of view).

Maybe there really is life after Dak Prescott’s injury for the Cowboys?

17. Washington Commanders (16)

We’re not quite sure what to make of the Commanders yet, so we’ll drop them a spot after their loss to the Lions.

Last week we wrote that Bengals fans didn’t need to worry about the 0-1 start. At 0-2, they should now be worried.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (12)

The Steelers’ defense is impressive. It’s the offense that has us concerned about Pittsburgh’s chances the rest of this season.

New Orleans did not look good in its Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers, but the Bucs might make a lot of teams look bad this season.

13. Arizona Cardinals (23)

Are we elevating the Cardinals too much? Probably. That comeback win over the Raiders deserves to be rewarded, however.

12. Detroit Lions (22)

This team looked good in their Week 1 loss to the Eagles. It looked even better in a Week 2 win over the Commanders.

11. San Francisco 49ers (14)

Trey Lance is out, but the 49ers had an insurance policy at quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo.

10. Green Bay Packers (13)

We new it was too early to panic in Green Bay after the Packers’ Week 1 loss, although we’re not sure how impressive beating the Bears really is.

9. Minnesota Vikings (9)

Like the other teams on Monday night, the Vikings are staying where they are until we see how they perform this week.

8. Baltimore Ravens (7)

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens fall one spot after allowing the Dolphins to rally against them. We’re still high on Baltimore.

7. Miami Dolphins (8)

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins move up a spot after an impressive comeback against the Ravens. Maybe they should move up more.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (6)

We’re keeping the Eagles right here ahead of their game on Monday night against the Vikings, which will be a good barometer for Philadelphia.

5. Los Angeles Rams (5)

The Rams rebounded from their loss to the Bills with a win over the Falcons. A showdown with the Cardinals looms.

4. Los Angeles Chargers (4)

Justin Herbert’s status looms large over the Chargers, who stay at No. 4 after a close loss to the Chiefs.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3)

The Buccaneers appear to be the cream of the NFC crop two weeks into the 2022 NFL season.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (2)

The Chiefs beat what we think is a very good Chargers team on Thursday night to move to 2-0.

1. Buffalo Bills (1)

We’re keeping them No. 1 until we see the result of their game on Monday night against the Titans. We’re guessing they’ll stay No. 1 after we see that result.

