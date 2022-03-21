Arizona basketball players slammed for postgame antics after NCAA Tournament win over TCU

The Arizona basketball team escaped with an 85-80 win in overtime over TCU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.

Some were not pleased with how the Wildcats’ players handled the team’s postgame celebration, however.

One site slammed the players for their postgame antics after the victory.

Frogs O’ War, an SB Nation TCU site, tweeted a video after the game showing Arizona players appearing to wave goodbye and taunt TCU fans in the aftermath of the game.

It tweeted this message with the video: “Rather than celebrating with their team and bench, Wildcat players immediately ran over to the TCU fan base waving goodbye and blowing kisses. One team walked away with a W, but the other walked away with dignity.”

It also tweeted that “Kerr Kriisa just mockingly joined in on the TCU Alma Mater holding up a Horned Frog hand sign. He finished with 3 points on 1-10 shooting and a pair of turnovers. Disgusting display of sportsmanship.”

Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) reacts in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena.

People had mixed thoughts on the Arizona players’ postgame actions:

Arizona’s coach, Tommy Lloyd, was shown in a different type of video after the game, when CBS Sports caught him trying to console TCU’s Eddie Lampkin Jr.

The No. 1 seeded Wildcats will next face No. 5 seed Houston in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.

How do you feel about the team’s postgame actions?

