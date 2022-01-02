Arizona at Dallas Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Arizona at Dallas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 2

Arizona at Dallas How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 2

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Arizona (10-5), Dallas (11-4)

Arizona at Dallas Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

The Cardinals have to break out of this funk at some point.

The passing game hasn’t been right, the ground attack isn’t working without James Conner slamming away like his normal self, and the three-game losing streak has been tough in three completely separate games.

That’s where the offense comes in. It should be able bomb away on a Dallas defense that gets a whole lot of love, but gives up a whole Lott of yards.

The Cardinals are moving the ball, but they aren’t catching any semblance of a break lately overall. Dallas won’t be able to maintain the same level of production like it did in last week’s 56-14 blowup spurt of a win.

Yeah, Dallas has been winning. It’s because it hasn’t faced anyone all that great, but …

Why Dallas Will Win

The Dallas defense is doing something right.

It’s not great against the high-powered attacks, and Kansas City’s offense is the only good one since taking down Minnesota on Halloween. Even so, it has 14 takeaways in the last four games 19 in the last seven.

Best of all, it’s getting off the field. Trevon Diggs and the picks get the publicity, but it’s the simple act of owning third downs that’s been one of the biggest pluses for a team that loves to spread it around and rely on the ground game.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Dallas maintain the same energy is showed early on against Washington in last week’s 56-14 win? No, but Arizona is struggling way too much.

The speed and the pressure on the outside of the Cowboy D will keep 1 from venturing outside too much, but the Cardinal O all get the running attack going well enough to make this a fight.

Story continues

It won’t be the game Arizona would like to have, but after a rough run it’ll start looking like the offense that could still do a lot of damage in Week 18 against Seattle.

Arizona at Dallas Prediction, Line

Dallas 30, Arizona 23

Line: Dallas -6.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

