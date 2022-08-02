Arizona AG finds no evidence of dead people voting in 2020

Former President Donald Trump took another election loss Monday after Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich revealed his office found no evidence that hundreds of dead people had voted in the 2020 presidential election.

In a letter to Republican state Senate President Karen Fann obtained by the Washington Post, Brnovich said that his office had spent “hundreds of hours reviewing these allegations” from a review of the Grand Canyon State’s results conducted by Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas.

At the center of the audit was the claim that 282 people listed as having voted in Arizona had actually died before Oct. 5, 2020.

“[O]ur investigators were able to determine that only one of the 282 individuals on the list was deceased at the time of the election,” Brnovich wrote to Fann.

“Our agents investigated all individuals that Cyber Ninjas reported as dead and many were very surprised to learn they were allegedly deceased.”

Brnovich also reportedly noted that his office’s election integrity unit received reports of more than 400 other dead voters from various sources.

“Once again, these claims were thoroughly investigated and resulted in only a handful of potential cases,” he wrote. “Some were so abused the names and birthdates didn’t even match the deceased, and others included dates of death after the election.”

Overall, the allegations of “widespread deceased voters from the Senate Audit and other complaint … are insufficient and not corroborated,” Brnovich said.

The results of the investigation came only one day before Arizona’s primary election, where Brnovich is seeking the Republican nomination for Senate.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Arizona AG, saying Brnovich wasn’t doing enough to advance his claims of fraud. In June, the 45th president endorsed businessman Blake Masters, who has supported Trump’s claim that he won the 2020 election.

Polling leading up to Tuesday’s primary showed Masters leading the field with 39% of the vote. Meanwhile, Brnovich languished in third place with 15.9% of the vote, behind businessman Jim Lamon (24.1%).