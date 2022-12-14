Arizon driver cited for driving with ‘Seusspicious’ inflatable grinch in carpool lane

“No one should be alone on Christmas,” Cindy Lou Who tells The Grinch in Dr. Suess’s classic holiday story “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

But she wasn’t talking about the carpool lane.

An officer from the Arizona Department of Public Safety noticed a driver speeding in the high occupancy vehicle lane on Interstate 10 Tuesday with a “Seusspicious-looking” green rider in the passenger seat, the department said.

Sure enough when the driver was stopped, the state trooper determined that “the grumpy green guy was, in fact, an inflatable Grinch,” Arizona DPS tweeted.

The driver was issued a ticket for driving in the carpool lane. @Arizona_DPS/Twitter

The department shared a photo of the blow-up Grinch, waving with his right arm with a white and red scarf around his neck beside the blurred-out driver.

While police said they enjoyed the “festive flair” of the stunt, the driver was still issued a citation for driving in the HOV lane alone, which is illegal.