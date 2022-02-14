Arista Stock Climbs As Earnings, Revenue Guidance Top Estimates

Arista Networks (ANET) reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue after the close Monday that topped Wall Street estimates. Shares of Arista stock surged as revenue guidance for the current March quarter topped expectations.







X









Arista stock jumped 9.8% to 134.80 in extended trading on the stock market today.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, Arista earnings rose 32% from a year earlier to 82 cents per share, topping estimates of 74 cents. Revenue grew 27% to $824.5 million, beating forecasts for $790 million.

A year earlier, Arista earnings were 62 cents on revenue of $648 million.

Arista Stock: Guidance Tops Expectations

For the March quarter, Arista said it expects revenue of $850 million at the midpoint of guidance. Analysts had predicted revenue of $833 million. Arista also forecasts adjusted operating margin of 38%, down a bit from 39.3% in the December quarter.

Heading into the ANET earnings report, the computer networking stock had a Relative Strength Rating of 94 out of a best-possible 99.

Arista sells switches that speed up communications among racks of computer servers packed into data centers. Arista’s primary customers have been internet companies.

Analysts expect higher capital spending by Facebook-parent Meta Platforms (FB) to be a growth driver in 2022.

Gaining Traction In Enterprise Market

Also, Arista is gaining traction in the enterprise market — large companies, government agencies and medical institutions.

A rival of Cisco Systems (CSCO), Arista Networks in November announced a 4-for-1 stock split. The company also announced a $1 billion stock buyback program.

If you’re new to IBD, consider taking a look at its stock trading system and CAN SLIM basics. Recognizing chart patterns is one key to the investment guidelines.

IBD offers a broad range of growth stock lists, such as Leaderboard. Investors also can create watch lists for issues such as Arista stock, find companies nearing a buy point, or develop custom screens at IBD MarketSmith.

Follow Reinhardt Krause on Twitter @reinhardtk_tech for updates on 5G wireless, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

Best Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch: See Updates To IBD Stock Lists

How To Use The 10-Week Moving Average For Buying And Selling