Ariel Fund Manager Picks Value Stocks in Energy, Finance, More

Value stocks have outperformed growth stocks so far this year, after a decade of lagging behind, and the new trend can continue, says Charlie Bobrinskoy, vice chairman of Ariel Investments and portfolio manager of its Ariel Focus Fund  (ARFFX) – Get Ariel Focus Fund Inv Report.

Ariel believes in “classic Warren Buffett-style value investing,” he said in an interview with TheStreet.com. 

Ariel likes high-quality companies with short-term problems that have driven down the share prices. The firm had $18 billion of assets under management at Dec. 31.

