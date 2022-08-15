Ariana Grande’s Time As A Nickelodeon Child Star Has Come Under Scrutiny After A “Disturbing” Video Of Her Being “Sexualized And Infantilized” Resurfaced Online

Associated Press

Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

A Palestinian gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City early Sunday, wounding eight Israelis in an attack that came a week after violence flared up between Israel and militants in Gaza, police and medics said. The U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, tweeted that there were American citizens among the wounded. The shooting happened as the bus waited in a parking lot near David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, just outside the Old City walls.