Ariana DeBose To Star In Screen Gems’ ‘Two And Only’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Ariana DeBose, who recently became the first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar, for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, will executive produce Screen Gems’ Two and Only, an original screenplay by Latina and LGBTQ+ writer Jen Rivas-DeLoose. It will be developed as a star vehicle for DeBose.

Sad Unicorn’s Randall Einhorn and Jeremy Stern are producing the project, described as My Best Friend’s Wedding with a bisexual Latinx POV. The project will be overseen at Screen Gems by Scott Strauss and Giselle Johnson.

DeBose won the Academy Award, SAG Award, BAFTA, and Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story. She is currently in production on Sony Pictures’ Kraven, a role coveted by many up-and-coming talents which DeBose landed after blowing away Sony execs. That film is set to release January 13, 2023. She also recently wrapped production on Matthew Vaughn’s action film Argylle from Apple, starring opposite Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson and Dua Lipa, and will also star in Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s space thriller I.S.S, alongside Chris Messina and Pilou Asbaek.

DeBose earned a Tony nomination for her role as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and she appeared alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in the groundbreaking, Tony-winning Hamilton as a member of the original cast in both the Broadway and Off Broadway productions, as well as the Emmy-winning film version that was later released on Disney+. She also appeared in Ryan Murphy’s film adaption of the musical The Prom for Netflix and Lorne Michaels’ musical comedy series Schmigadoon! for Apple TV+.

Sad Unicorn is coming off an acclaimed first season of Abbot Elementary, which aired its finale this week and was recently been renewed for a second season. Einhorn also entered a first-look TV deal at Warner Bros with multiple projects in the pipeline.

