Ariana DeBose To Open BAFTA Film Awards With Music Performance – The Hamden Journal

The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards will open Sunday with a music performance from actress and performer Ariana DeBose (Hamilton, Westworld, West Side Story).

DeBose returns to the BAFTA stage just a year after winning the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. BAFTA said DeBose’s performance will feature “contemporary music” that will be “inspired by this year’s nominees.”

Music performances have regularly popped up at the BAFTA film awards. Last year, Dame Shirley Bassey opened the show with a performance of Diamonds are Forever to mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond franchise. Circus group Cirque du Soleil has also performed at several editions of the Film Awards.

Other major plans set for the evening include a performance from Mercury Prize-winning rapper Little Simz, and Dame Helen Mirren will lead a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. The BAFTAs TV broadcast will also conclude with the live reveal of four categories: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Film, and the EE Rising Star Award, presented by Lashana Lynch.

In previous years, the event has been pre-recorded and broadcast with a delay. The ceremony will run from 7 – 9 pm Sunday evening, with a switch to the live broadcast at around 8:30 pm.

The nominations for this year’s Film Awards are led by Netflix’s German-language World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front, which has 14 nods, including Best Film, Director, and Adapted Screenplay. All Quiet’s haul equals the previous record set by Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon for the most nominations for a non-English language film in BAFTA history. All Quiet has also clocked the most BAFTA noms for an individual film since The King’s Speech in 2011, which also had 14.