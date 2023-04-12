Ariana DeBose to Host the 2023 Tony Awards

Ariana DeBose is back to do “the thing” as the host of this year’s Tony Awards.

It’s the second time the actor is serving as emcee for Broadway’s biggest night, which is taking place on Sunday, June 11 at the United Palace in New York’s Washington Heights. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air live on CBS, as well as the streaming service Paramount+.

“I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back! So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen,” DeBose said. “Here’s to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!”

DeBose, an Oscar winner for “West Side Story” and theater kid at heart, has a tough act to follow after she performed a viral opening number at this year’s BAFTA Awards. Her performance served as a tribute to the females in the room and included a medley of “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves,” “We Are Family” and an original rap that name-checked all of the women nominees. Some of the immortal lyrics were, “Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis my ‘Woman King’ / Blanchett, Cate, you’re a genius, and Jamie Lee, you are all of us!”

Will she reference, or perhaps even replicate, the campy number at the Tonys? Only time will tell, but the Tonys producers are already supplying jokes about the instantly iconic BAFTA performance.

“Ariana will host and dance and sing, we’re so thrilled she’s back to do the thing,” said Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment.

DeBose also knows what it’s like to be a Tony nominee; she was up for featured actress in a musical for “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” in 2018. Her other theater bona fides include “Hamilton,” “Bring It On: The Musical,” “A Bronx Tale” and “Pippin.” On TV, she’s appeared in the Apple TV+ series “Schmigadoon!” Up next, she’s starring in Sony’s Marvel movie “Kraven the Hunter” and Disney’s animated adventure “Wish.”

“She’s baaaack! We could not be more excited for the sensational Ariana DeBose to return to the Tony Awards stage as our host for this year’s show,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP of specials, music, live events and alternative programming at CBS. “As we celebrate the best of Broadway at the United Palace, a venue with a rich and storied history, we know that Ariana will bring an unparalleled level of passion and energy to her hosting duties, making it an incredible night to remember.”

Nominations will be announced on May 2. Past Tonys hosts include James Corden, Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, Audra McDonald, Neil Patrick Harris and Hugh Jackman.

“A force both on and off the stage, Ariana DeBose is unstoppable – an award-winning actress, powerhouse vocalist and commanding dancer — she is the true definition of ‘triple-threat,’” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League. “We are thrilled to welcome back one of Broadway’s brightest lights to dazzle, inspire and illuminate this year’s Tony Awards!”

