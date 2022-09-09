Ariana DeBose, Alan Tudyk Lead Disney Toon Musical ‘Wish’ From ‘Frozen’ Director – The Hamden Journal

There’s a new toon musical coming to town. Disney revealed Wish, about how the iconic wishing star came to be, at D23 today.

West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will star along with Encanto‘s Alan Tudyk. The Disney Animation Studios pic will be directed by Oscar-winning Frozen helmer Chris Buck and Raya and the Last Dragon alum Fawn Veerasunthorn. Jennifer Lee, who heads up Disney Animation, is co-scripting, with Peter Del Vecho & Juan Pablo Reyes producing.

The pic will feature songs by Grammy nominee Julia Michaels.

“The film means so much to all of us at the studio and has been an incredible collaboration across all the generations,” Lee said onstage.

