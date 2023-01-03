Arian Moayed, Okieriete Onaodowan Join Jessica Chastain On Broadway – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUISIVE: Arian Moayed, Jesmille Darbouze, Tasha Lawrence, Michael Patrick Thornton and original Hamilton castmember Okieriete Onaodowan have rounded out the cast for A Doll’s House, the new Broadway production of Henrik Ibsen’s drama that will star Oscar winner Jessica Chastain.

Rehearsals are now underway for the play, which hails from the Ambassador Theatre Group and artistic director Jamie Lloyd’s The Jamie Lloyd Company. Amy Herzog is directing the revival, which begins a 16-week limited engagement at the Hudson Theatre with previews February 13 and opening night March 9.

Chastain is set as Nora in the play, which originally premiered in 1879. She made her Broadway debut in 2012’s The Heiress.

Moayad, who scored and Emmy nomination for playing Stewey on HBO’s Succession and has Broadway credits including The Humans and Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, will play Nora’s husband Torvald Helmer in the production, which producers have called “radical.”

Onaodowan, who played Hercules Mulligan/James Madison in the original Tony-winning smash Hamilton and starred on ABC’s Station 19, plays Nils Krogstad, the main antagonist in the plot. Darbouze (Jessica Jones) will play Kristine Linde, Lawrence (Canadian TV series The Line) will play Anne-Marie and Thornton (Broadway’s Macbeth with Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga) will play Dr. Rank.

The production team includes Soutra Gilmour (scenic design and costume co-design), Enver Chakartash (costume co-design), Tony winner Jon Clark (lighting design), Ben & Max Ringham (sound design), Ryuichi Sakamoto & Alva Noto (music), Jennifer Rias (choreographer), Jim Carnahan Casting, CSA and Alexandre Bleau, CSA (casting directors), Frank Lombardi (production stage manager), Brandon Allmon-Jackson (stage manager) and 101 Productions (general management).

The creative team includes Jonathan Glew (associate director), Michael Carnahan & Wilson Chin (associate scenic design), Ricky Lurie (associate costume design), Domino Mannheim (associate lighting design) and Chris Cronin (associate sound design).

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of A Doll’s House is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Wessex Grove.