Argentina army officer Matias Ezequiel Chirino chokes to death on vomit in horror ‘initiation’

A young army officer choked to death on vomit after allegedly being forced to down alcohol in a “hazing” initiation ritual.

Chiefs have suspended 11 officers following the death of Second Lieutenant Matias Ezequiel Chirino in Argentina.

Officials said the 22-year-old died early on Sunday morning after a ceremony to mark joining his new regiment.

An autopsy gave his cause of death as bronchial aspiration caused by the consumption of large amounts of alcohol.

Grieving dad Ezequiel Chirino said his son had been forced to drink booze and throw himself into a pool at night in the cold, among other abuses.

He said: “He was killed, without a doubt. It was not an accident.”

He called it “an abuse of authority” and said that those responsible “must go to jail”.

Matias Chirino was one of three officers being initiated into Artillery Group No. 3 based in Paso de los Libres, on the border with Brazil.

The other two initiates are among the 11 suspended officers.

Ezequiel Chirino had taken his son to his admission to the army unit and was staying in a hotel in the town when he received the devastating news.

The 22-year-old Argentinian soldier’s autopsy revealed his death by bronchial aspiration caused by the consumption of large amounts of alcohol. Newsflash

He said: “At eight in the morning the head of the detachment calls me and says, ‘Am I speaking to Matias Chirino’s dad? Come and get him because he’s dead.’

“With that coldness.”

Matias graduated from El Palomar Military College after studying for four years.

He had joined the regiment in Paso de los Libres to complete his training as an officer.

The army said it is cooperating with an investigation by the Federal Court of Paso de los Libres.

Last year an RAF soldier was allegedly raped with mortar tubes as part of a sick initiation ceremony.

And a French pilot was allegedly tied to a cross while jets used him as target practice for his brutal initiation.

In 2020, a female recruit in the Italian air force was thrown against a plane wing and then dumped in a pool in a hazing ritual.

