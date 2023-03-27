Fox News

A mother visiting Nashville took over the Fox News airwaves on Monday afternoon to call out the country’s lack of gun safety as yet another mass shooting unfolded at a Nashville school.

As reporters and TV crews waited for a police press conference to start, the woman walked up to the microphone to say she was in town on a family vacation with her son and had survived a mass shooting last July.

“Aren’t you guys tired of covering this? Aren’t you guys tired of being here and having to cover all these mass shootings?” the woman, who said she’s been lobbying in D.C. for safer gun laws, said.

“How is this still happening? How are our children still dying and why are we failing them?,” she continued. “…These mass shootings will continue to happen until our lawmakers step up and pass gun safety legislation.”

When the right-wing network cut away, even their reporter agreed. “The woman said it quite succinctly,” he said. “Aren’t you tired of this? Yes we are tired of this.”

Rifle-Toting Woman Kills 6 in Nashville Christian School Shooting

The woman was identified by local reporters as Ashbey Beasley, who survived the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. She was a block away from Covenant School on Monday, visiting relatives, when she heard shots ring out, she said.

Beasley told USA Today last year that she turned to lobbying lawmakers as a form of “therapy” after she and her son were caught up in the Highland Park massacre. “There’s no absolute answer that’s going to prevent every single gun death. But we have to do everything in our power to do the things that we know will work,” she said at the time.

Authorities said three children and three adults were killed by a female gunman in the shooting at Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, on Monday morning.

The shooter, a 28-year-old woman armed with “at least two assault-type rifles and a handgun,” was also killed by cops as they arrived on the scene, a police spokesperson said.

