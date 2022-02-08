Area boys basketball statistics

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Regular season statistics
Scoring
|
Player, School (3-pointers)
|
GP
|
FGM
|
FTM
|
TOT
|
AVG
|
1. Jake Singleton, Me (57)
|
17
|
161
|
74
|
453
|
26.6
|
2. Owen Emig, RV (55)
|
17
|
145
|
47
|
396
|
23.3
|
3. Colin Janes, Mo (8)
|
15
|
101
|
95
|
304
|
20.2
|
4. Hayden Jarrett, Ma (31)
|
18
|
114
|
68
|
327
|
18.2
|
5. Carson Mummey, Mo (24)
|
16
|
112
|
41
|
289
|
18.1
|
6. Brody Border, RV (26)
|
14
|
93
|
35
|
247
|
17.6
|
7. Weston Hartman, R (47)
|
16
|
88
|
53
|
276
|
17.3
|
8. Nathan Walker, JG (31)
|
14
|
78
|
48
|
235
|
17.2
|
9. Grady Labishak, R (50)
|
16
|
77
|
51
|
255
|
15.9
|
10. Lukas Ratliff, NL (45)
|
15
|
80
|
21
|
226
|
15.1
|
11. Alex Bobb, Ma (43)
|
18
|
95
|
35
|
268
|
14.9
|
12. Luke Pattison, WM (6)
|
17
|
87
|
52
|
244
|
14.4
Field Goal Percentage
(minimum 50 attempts, 50 percent)
|
FGM
|
FGA
|
Avg.
|
1. Connor Larimer, Ma
|
36
|
52
|
69.2
|
2. Jake Singleton, Me
|
161
|
260
|
61.9
|
3. Noah Ray, WM
|
44
|
72
|
61.1
|
4. Mason Morrison, S
|
56
|
92
|
60.9
|
5. Erik Neal, TV
|
57
|
94
|
60.6
|
6. Kanye Evans, Z
|
35
|
59
|
59.3
|
7. Carter Fry, RV
|
51
|
93
|
54.8
|
8. Drew Webster, Me
|
45
|
84
|
53.5
|
9. Cooper Radcliffe, P
|
26
|
50
|
52.0
|
10. Owen Emig, RV
|
145
|
280
|
51.8
|
11. Ryan Hobbs, NL
|
50
|
98
|
51.0
|
12. Colin Campbell, JG
|
77
|
152
|
50.7
|
13. Luke Pattison, WM
|
93
|
185
|
50.3
3-point Percentage
(minimum 35 attempts, 39 percent)
|
3PM
|
3PA
|
Avg.
|
1. Jake Singleton, Me
|
57
|
106
|
53.8
|
2. Alex Bobb, Ma
|
43
|
84
|
51.2
|
3. Owen Emig, RV
|
59
|
133
|
44.4
|
4. Rowdy Williams, Mo
|
19
|
43
|
44.2
|
5. Cole Roberts, Ma
|
36
|
84
|
42.9
|
6. Brody Border, RV
|
26
|
62
|
41.9
|
7. Jalen Goins-Chandler, TV
|
30
|
72
|
41.7
|
8. Lukas Ratliff, NL
|
47
|
114
|
41.2
|
9. Colin Campbell, JG
|
32
|
79
|
40.5
|
10. Ty Smith, TV
|
21
|
52
|
40.4
|
11. Zach Jennings, Co
|
28
|
72
|
38.9
|
12. Avery Parmer, JG
|
43
|
111
|
38.7
Free-throw percentage
(minimum 35 attempts, 75 percent)
|
FTM
|
FTA
|
Avg.
|
1. Owen Emig, RV
|
47
|
53
|
88.7
|
2. Brody Border, RV
|
35
|
41
|
85.4
|
2. Carson Mummey, Mo
|
41
|
48
|
85.4
|
4. Jake Singleton, Me
|
74
|
87
|
85.1
|
5. Isaiah Stephens, NL
|
38
|
45
|
84.4
|
6. Luke Pattison, WM
|
52
|
62
|
83.9
|
7. Grady Labishak, Ro
|
51
|
62
|
82.3
|
8. Weston Hartman, Ro
|
53
|
65
|
81.5
|
9. Isaac Dick, NL
|
37
|
46
|
80.4
|
10. Colin Janes, Mo
|
95
|
119
|
79.8
|
11. Jack Porter, WM
|
29
|
37
|
78.4
|
12. Zach Jennings, Co
|
30
|
39
|
76.9
|
13. Hayden Jarrett, Ma
|
55
|
72
|
76.4
|
14. Avery Parmer, JG
|
30
|
40
|
75.0
Rebounds
(minimum 5.9 per game)
|
GP
|
TOT
|
Avg.
|
1. Colin Janes, Mo
|
15
|
180
|
12.0
|
2. Carter Fry, RV
|
17
|
130
|
7.6
|
3. Nathan Walker, JG
|
17
|
145
|
6.9
|
3. Jake Singleton, Me
|
17
|
117
|
6.9
|
5. Weston Hartman, Ro
|
16
|
104
|
6.5
|
6. Hayden Jarrett, Ma
|
18
|
116
|
6.4
|
7. Ryan Hobbs, NL
|
18
|
114
|
6.3
|
8. Erik Neal, TV
|
16
|
95
|
5.9
|
8. Tommy Bernath, Ro
|
14
|
83
|
5.9
|
8. Ryan Moore, C
|
15
|
88
|
5.9
Assists
(minimum 2.5 per game)
|
GP
|
TOT
|
Avg.
|
1. Rowdy Williams, Mo
|
16
|
69
|
4.3
|
2. Hayden Jarrett, Ma
|
18
|
76
|
4.2
|
3. Reed Coconis, S
|
17
|
68
|
4.0
|
4. Gage Summers, RV
|
17
|
65
|
3.8
|
4. Nathan Walker, JG
|
17
|
64
|
3.8
|
6. Colin Janes, Mo
|
15
|
54
|
3.6
|
7. Jake Singleton, Me
|
17
|
57
|
3.4
|
8. Cutter Myers, Mo
|
16
|
40
|
3.2
|
8. Avery Parmer, JG
|
18
|
57
|
3.2
|
10. Ty Smith, TV
|
17
|
53
|
3.1
|
10. Josh Hupp, Me
|
15
|
47
|
3.1
Steals
(minimum 2.1 per game)
|
GP
|
TOT
|
Avg.
|
1. Jake Singleton, Me
|
17
|
57
|
3.4
|
2. Colton Conkle, Co
|
15
|
46
|
3.1
|
3. Carson Mummey, Mo
|
16
|
40
|
2.5
|
4. Carter McCutcheon, P
|
16
|
37
|
2.4
|
5. Romeo Dorsey, Me
|
12
|
25
|
2.1
Stats should be emailed to Sam Blackburn at [email protected] by 10 p.m. on Wednesdays.
High School Boys Basketball Standings
Overall
|
W
|
L
|
PF
|
PA
|
Tri-Valley
|
13
|
4
|
956
|
814
|
New Lexington
|
12
|
6
|
892
|
810
|
Sheridan
|
11
|
6
|
897
|
838
|
Ridgewood
|
11
|
6
|
943
|
830
|
John Glenn
|
11
|
7
|
1058
|
947
|
West Muskingum
|
10
|
7
|
932
|
898
|
Maysville
|
10
|
8
|
1113
|
986
|
River View
|
9
|
9
|
1114
|
1046
|
Rosecrans
|
8
|
8
|
761
|
805
|
Morgan
|
6
|
11
|
968
|
1045
|
Coshocton
|
4
|
10
|
778
|
706
|
Philo
|
2
|
14
|
803
|
1019
|
Zanesville
|
2
|
14
|
692
|
886
|
Crooksville
|
0
|
19
|
710
|
1284
Muskingum Valley League
Big School
|
W
|
L
|
PF
|
PA
|
Tri-Valley
|
11
|
0
|
701
|
481
|
Sheridan
|
8
|
5
|
734
|
699
|
John Glenn
|
7
|
5
|
719
|
686
|
River View
|
7
|
6
|
825
|
789
|
Maysville
|
7
|
6
|
824
|
754
|
Philo
|
2
|
10
|
599
|
772
Small School
|
W
|
L
|
PF
|
PA
|
Meadowbrook
|
11
|
1
|
793
|
582
|
New Lexington
|
7
|
5
|
590
|
534
|
West Muskingum
|
7
|
5
|
651
|
639
|
Coshocton
|
3
|
7
|
531
|
498
|
Morgan
|
3
|
10
|
668
|
747
|
Crooksville
|
0
|
13
|
429
|
874
This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Area boys basketball statistics