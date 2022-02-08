Area boys basketball statistics

The Hamden Journal

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Regular season statistics

Scoring

Player, School (3-pointers)

GP

FGM

FTM

TOT

AVG

1. Jake Singleton, Me (57)

17

161

74

453

26.6

2. Owen Emig, RV (55)

17

145

47

396

23.3

3. Colin Janes, Mo (8)

15

101

95

304

20.2

4. Hayden Jarrett, Ma (31)

18

114

68

327

18.2

5. Carson Mummey, Mo (24)

16

112

41

289

18.1

6. Brody Border, RV (26)

14

93

35

247

17.6

7. Weston Hartman, R (47)

16

88

53

276

17.3

8. Nathan Walker, JG (31)

14

78

48

235

17.2

9. Grady Labishak, R (50)

16

77

51

255

15.9

10. Lukas Ratliff, NL (45)

15

80

21

226

15.1

11. Alex Bobb, Ma (43)

18

95

35

268

14.9

12. Luke Pattison, WM (6)

17

87

52

244

14.4

Field Goal Percentage

(minimum 50 attempts, 50 percent)

FGM

FGA

Avg.

1. Connor Larimer, Ma

36

52

69.2

2. Jake Singleton, Me

161

260

61.9

3. Noah Ray, WM

44

72

61.1

4. Mason Morrison, S

56

92

60.9

5. Erik Neal, TV

57

94

60.6

6. Kanye Evans, Z

35

59

59.3

7. Carter Fry, RV

51

93

54.8

8. Drew Webster, Me

45

84

53.5

9. Cooper Radcliffe, P

26

50

52.0

10. Owen Emig, RV

145

280

51.8

11. Ryan Hobbs, NL

50

98

51.0

12. Colin Campbell, JG

77

152

50.7

13. Luke Pattison, WM

93

185

50.3

3-point Percentage

(minimum 35 attempts, 39 percent)

3PM

3PA

Avg.

1. Jake Singleton, Me

57

106

53.8

2. Alex Bobb, Ma

43

84

51.2

3. Owen Emig, RV

59

133

44.4

4. Rowdy Williams, Mo

19

43

44.2

5. Cole Roberts, Ma

36

84

42.9

6. Brody Border, RV

26

62

41.9

7. Jalen Goins-Chandler, TV

30

72

41.7

8. Lukas Ratliff, NL

47

114

41.2

9. Colin Campbell, JG

32

79

40.5

10. Ty Smith, TV

21

52

40.4

11. Zach Jennings, Co

28

72

38.9

12. Avery Parmer, JG

43

111

38.7

Free-throw percentage

(minimum 35 attempts, 75 percent)

FTM

FTA

Avg.

1. Owen Emig, RV

47

53

88.7

2. Brody Border, RV

35

41

85.4

2. Carson Mummey, Mo

41

48

85.4

4. Jake Singleton, Me

74

87

85.1

5. Isaiah Stephens, NL

38

45

84.4

6. Luke Pattison, WM

52

62

83.9

7. Grady Labishak, Ro

51

62

82.3

8. Weston Hartman, Ro

53

65

81.5

9. Isaac Dick, NL

37

46

80.4

10. Colin Janes, Mo

95

119

79.8

11. Jack Porter, WM

29

37

78.4

12. Zach Jennings, Co

30

39

76.9

13. Hayden Jarrett, Ma

55

72

76.4

14. Avery Parmer, JG

30

40

75.0

Rebounds

(minimum 5.9 per game)

GP

TOT

Avg.

1. Colin Janes, Mo

15

180

12.0

2. Carter Fry, RV

17

130

7.6

3. Nathan Walker, JG

17

145

6.9

3. Jake Singleton, Me

17

117

6.9

5. Weston Hartman, Ro

16

104

6.5

6. Hayden Jarrett, Ma

18

116

6.4

7. Ryan Hobbs, NL

18

114

6.3

8. Erik Neal, TV

16

95

5.9

8. Tommy Bernath, Ro

14

83

5.9

8. Ryan Moore, C

15

88

5.9

Assists

(minimum 2.5 per game)

GP

TOT

Avg.

1. Rowdy Williams, Mo

16

69

4.3

2. Hayden Jarrett, Ma

18

76

4.2

3. Reed Coconis, S

17

68

4.0

4. Gage Summers, RV

17

65

3.8

4. Nathan Walker, JG

17

64

3.8

6. Colin Janes, Mo

15

54

3.6

7. Jake Singleton, Me

17

57

3.4

8. Cutter Myers, Mo

16

40

3.2

8. Avery Parmer, JG

18

57

3.2

10. Ty Smith, TV

17

53

3.1

10. Josh Hupp, Me

15

47

3.1

Steals

(minimum 2.1 per game)

GP

TOT

Avg.

1. Jake Singleton, Me

17

57

3.4

2. Colton Conkle, Co

15

46

3.1

3. Carson Mummey, Mo

16

40

2.5

4. Carter McCutcheon, P

16

37

2.4

5. Romeo Dorsey, Me

12

25

2.1

Stats should be emailed to Sam Blackburn at [email protected] by 10 p.m. on Wednesdays.

High School Boys Basketball Standings

Overall

W

L

PF

PA

Tri-Valley

13

4

956

814

New Lexington

12

6

892

810

Sheridan

11

6

897

838

Ridgewood

11

6

943

830

John Glenn

11

7

1058

947

West Muskingum

10

7

932

898

Maysville

10

8

1113

986

River View

9

9

1114

1046

Rosecrans

8

8

761

805

Morgan

6

11

968

1045

Coshocton

4

10

778

706

Philo

2

14

803

1019

Zanesville

2

14

692

886

Crooksville

0

19

710

1284

Muskingum Valley League

Big School

W

L

PF

PA

Tri-Valley

11

0

701

481

Sheridan

8

5

734

699

John Glenn

7

5

719

686

River View

7

6

825

789

Maysville

7

6

824

754

Philo

2

10

599

772

Small School

W

L

PF

PA

Meadowbrook

11

1

793

582

New Lexington

7

5

590

534

West Muskingum

7

5

651

639

Coshocton

3

7

531

498

Morgan

3

10

668

747

Crooksville

0

13

429

874

