Are You Willing to Gamble on Carvana After It Just Smashed Into a Guard Rail?

On Thursday evening, Carvana (CVNA) , the e-commerce platform focusing on the purchase and sale of used vehicles, released the firm’s fourth quarter financial results.

For the three month period ended December 31st, Carvana — if you are long this name, sit down before proceeding — posted a GAAP EPS loss of $7.61 on revenue of $2.837B. It’s almost impossible for any corporation to miss as badly as Carvana did on profitability. That result fell more than $5 short of what already were expectations for a deep per share loss. Revenues also fell short of consensus, while contracting 24.3% year over year.

Retail units sold came to 86,977, which was a decrease of 23% from the Q4 2021 comp. Total gross profit came to $193M (yes, there’s no minus sign here), which was down 63%. Total GPU (gross profit per unit) came to $2,219 (-52.7%). Net loss margin was -50.8%, down from -4.8% a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin came to -10.3%, down from a comp of -1.4%.

I think you get the drift. The business basically did an impersonation of Wile E. Coyote running into a wall chasing the Roadrunner. You want to hear some good news? The firm did reduce its inventory count by 27% during the fourth quarter, and did announce a planned “Path to Profitability” as if it had a choice in doing so.

What Happened?

In the firm’s own words, they came into 2022 positioned for growth as they had done throughout the firm’s rather short existence. The firm blames snarled supply chains and rapidly rising interest rates for negatively impacting the affordability of used vehicles as market sentiment drove the firm to shift away from prioritizing growth and instead focus on profitability.

This is what the firm believes led to lower volumes and excess costs.

What To Do?

The firm is adjusting to lower sales volumes, while implementing systems and processes meant to make the firm more efficient across the entire business. The firm will also remodel its cost structure to be more flexible so as to help the firm better adapt to difficult sales environments.

By the second quarter of 2023, Carvana expects to complete an annualized SG&A (selling, general and administrative expenses) reduction of over $1B compared to the first quarter of 2022. The firm believes that GPU bottomed in Q4 2022 and will head back above $4K. The firm plans to manage the business to be able to achieve “significant positive” adjusted EBITDA at current volumes.

The firm, however, is planning conservatively going forward as in the near term than in past years, and for that reason, expects less of a positive seasonal impact than the firm usually sees late Q1/early Q2.

In getting to a better place, the firm has laid out a “Path to Profitability.” That path, according to the firm, leads off with getting to a breakeven adjusted EBITDA, then runs through positive unit economics and finally returning to growth. The firm is currently focusing on that adjusted EBITDA, which includes the reduced expenses and the further reduction of inventory levels.

Fundamentals

Cravana posted operating cash flow of $-1.324B for the quarter. After purchases of property and equipment, free cash flow amounted to $-1.836B. This left a cash position of $434M on the balance sheet or $628M if one counts restricted cash. Inventories are valued at $1.876B, placing current assets at $4.594B. Current liabilities add up to $2.592B. This puts the firm’s current ratio at 1.77, which looks healthy. Instead of taking that at face value, let’s scrutinize this current situation a bit, shall we?

Once omitting inventories due to the volatility in their value, the firm’s quick ratio drops to 1.05. Still not a disaster. Now, let’s look at those current liabilities. $201M in long-term debt labeled as current. No big deal. $1.534B in short-term revolving facilities. Ouch. To put this in kitchen-table terms, that’s like owing $3.50 on your credit cards for every $1 you have saved in cash.

Total assets amount to $8.698B. The firm did not make an entry for “goodwill”. Total liabilities less equity comes to $9.751B including another $6.574B in long-term debt. Okay, now we are talking about having run up credit card (revolving) debt while also carrying a very large mortgage relative to means. Double ouch.

Liquidity

This is a section that I would prefer to not have to include when analyzing a company’s fundamentals. We already mentioned that Carvana has immediate access to $434M in cash. The firm also has another $1.444B available under existing short-term revolving facilities (the firm’s credit card limit). That brings committed or easily committable resources to $1.878B.

In addition, Carvana has unpledged real estate holdings valued at $1.971B and another $69M in securitizations that could be sold. In all, the firm has total liquidity resources valued at $3.918B. Obviously, the situation is past sub-optimal.

Wall Street

Since last night…

– John Blackledge of Cowen (rated at 5 stars by TipRanks) reiterated his “Hold” rating, while taking his target price down to $7 from $10.

– Nat Schindler of Bank of America (rated at 5 stars by TipRanks) reiterated his “Hold” rating, as well as his $12 target price.

– Emmanuel Rosner of Deutsche Bank (rated at 3 stars by TipRanks) reiterated his “Hold” rating, while taking his target price down to $10 from $16.

– Zachary Fadem of Wells Fargo (rated at 5 stars by TipRanks) reiterated his “Hold” rating, as well as his $10 target price.

My Thoughts

The stock, CVNA, was recently trading down more than 15%. For the first time since 2022, the stock is again eligible for the “Stocks Under $10” portfolio.

Well past a 61.8% retracement of the stock’s late December through early February run, the shares now stare at the 50 day SMA (simple moving average) ($7.78) and hope for support. That line of support worked in mid-January. Take the plunge on this dip? Take a look at this instead…

This stock trades as high as $376 as recently as August 2021. Know what? As of January 31st more than 85% of the entire float was held in short positions. Perhaps taking a small stake in the name of speculation might be called for as long as the purchaser understands that this is gambling and the entire position could be lost. A short squeeze would be the only reason to enter, and how much of that 85% was already “squeezed” in early February?

I’d rather go out to April 21st and sell the $7.50 puts for roughly $2 than buy the equity here. That at least would fund a like-sized purchase of April 21st $10 calls if one truly wants a piece of that action and probably leaves the trader with a small net credit.