UFC 272 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Joe Rogan returns to booth; Daniel Cormier not on call

Are we picking Jorge Masvidal or Colby Covington in massive grudge match?

Covington
vs.
Masvidal

Dos Anjos
vs.
Moicano

Barboza
vs.
Mitchell

Holland
vs.
Oliveira

Hardy
vs.
Spivac

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
28-17

covington2022

Covington
(65%)

dosanjos2022

Dos Anjos
(71%)

mitchell2022

Mitchell
(58%)

holland2022

Holland
(82%)

spivac2022

Spivac
(64%)

Matt Erickson
@MMAjunkieMatt
30-15

covington2022

Covington

moicano2022

Moicano

barboza2022

Barboza

holland2022

Holland

spivac2022

Spivac

Ken Hathaway
@kenshathaway
29-16

trophy copy

2018 Champion

covington2022

Covington

dosanjos2022

Dos Anjos

mitchell2022

Mitchell

holland2022

Holland

spivac2022

Spivac

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
29-16

covington2022

Covington

moicano2022

Moicano

barboza2022

Barboza

holland2022

Holland

spivac2022

Spivac

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
28-17

masvidal2022

Masvidal

dosanjos2022

Dos Anjos

barboza2022

Barboza

holland2022

Holland

hardy2022

Hardy

Nolan King
@mma_kings
27-18

covington2022

Covington

dosanjos2022

Dos Anjos

barboza2022

Barboza

holland2022

Holland

spivac2022

Spivac

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohnMMA
27-18

trophy copy

2014 Champion

covington2022

Covington

dosanjos2022

Dos Anjos

barboza2022

Barboza

holland2022

Holland

hardy2022

Hardy

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
27-18

covington2022

Covington

dosanjos2022

Dos Anjos

barboza2022

Barboza

holland2022

Holland

spivac2022

Spivac

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
25-20

covington2022

Covington

dosanjos2022

Dos Anjos

barboza2022

Barboza

holland2022

Holland

spivac2022

Spivac

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
25-20

trophy copy

2017 Champion

masvidal2022

Masvidal

dosanjos2022

Dos Anjos

barboza2022

Barboza

holland2022

Holland

spivac2022

Spivac

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
24-21

covington2022

Covington

dosanjos2022

Dos Anjos

mitchell2022

Mitchell

holland2022

Holland

hardy2022

Hardy

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
24-21

masvidal2022

Masvidal

moicano2022

Moicano

barboza2022

Barboza

oliveira2022

Oliveira

hardy2022

Hardy

The UFC is back in front of a big arena crowd in Las Vegas this week with a huge grudge match at the top of the bill.

UFC 272 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, Colby Covington (16-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC) takes on former teammate and training partner – as well as former friend and roommate – Jorge Masvidal (35-15 MMA, 12-8 UFC) in one of the biggest grudge matches in UFC history. Covington is a heavy -350 favorite at Tipico; the comeback on Masvidal is +255. Our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers have Covington with a big 8-3 edge in the picks.

In the co-feature, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (30-13 MMA, 19-11 UFC) takes on short-notice replacement Renato Moicano (16-4-1 MMA, 8-4 UFC). Dos Anjos nearly is a 2-1 favorite and, like in the main event, has an 8-3 picks lead.

Also on the main card, featherweight Edson Barboza (22-10 MMA, 16-10 UFC) will try to hand Bryce Mitchell (14-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) his first loss. Mitchell is the favorite at the betting window at -165, but Barboza put up a total blowout in the picks at 9-2 from our staff members.

The biggest favorite on the main card is Kevin Holland (21-7 MMA, 8-4 UFC), who is dropping from middleweight to welterweight for the first time to take on Alex Oliveira (22-11-1 MMA, 11-9 UFC). Holland is a -370 favorite and is a near-unanimous choice from our pickers at 10-1.

And to open the main card, Greg Hardy (7-4 MMA, 4-4 UFC) meets Serghei Spivac (13-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) at heavyweight. Spivac is more than a 2-1 favorite, but he’s involved in our most contentious fight from a picks standpoint with a 7-4 lead.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Covington (65 percent), Dos Anjos (71 percent), Mitchell (58 percent), Holland (82 percent) and Spivac (64 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

