Are There Taxes on Bitcoin?

2023 Capital Gains Tax Rates Filing Status 0% Tax Rate 15% Tax Rate 20% Tax Rate Single Up to $44,625 $44,626 to $492,300 Greater than $492,300 Head of Household Up to $59,750 $59,751 to $523,050 Greater than $523,050 Married Filing Jointly Up to $89,250 $89,251 to $553,850 Greater than $553,850 Married Filing Separately Up to $44,625 $44,626 to $276,900 Greater than $276,900

Bitcoin Taxable Transactions

The IRS has provided specific guidance on transactions involving digital assets that are to be included in a tax return. Note that the extent of these transactions may make for difficulty to track all transactions; cryptocurrency investors and users are advised to see tax advisor guidance on ensuring all of the following transactions are adequately being captured:

Sale of a digital asset for fiat

Exchange of a digital asset for property, goods, or services

Exchange or trade of one digital asset for another digital asset

Receipt of a digital asset as payment for goods or services

Receipt of a new digital asset as a result of a hard fork

Receipt of a new digital asset as a result of mining or staking activities

Receipt of a digital asset as a result of an airdrop

Any other disposition of financial interest in a digital asset

Receipt or transfer of a digital asset for free (without providing any consideration) that does not qualify as a bona fide gift

Transferring a digital asset as a bona fide gift if the donor exceeds the annual gift exclusion amount

Bitcoin Tax Basis

In its broadest sense, the tax basis of Bitcoin used to determine your gain or loss is the cost in which the digital currency was obtained. For example, assume 100,000 Satoshi was acquired when Bitcoin was trading at $20,000/coin. The cost basis of the acquisition would be $20.

In the example above, should the Bitcoin be sold for $25, a $5 taxable gain would occur. If the Bitcoin were sold for $14, a $6 loss would occur.

The tax basis of Bitcoin becomes more complicated as less-straightforward transactions occur. For example, it may be of no cost for an investor to receive airdropped tokens or tokens in exchange for a service. In most of these situations, Bitcoin (or other digital currencies) would have a basis equal to the fair market value at the time of acquisition. This tax treatment is similar to that of stocks and bonds.

Tax Implications of Bitcoin Mining

Cryptocurrency mining is also considered a taxable event. The fair market value or cost basis of the coin is its price at the time at which you mined it. The good news is that you can make business deductions for equipment and resources used in mining. The nature of those deductions differs based on whether you mined the cryptocurrencies for personal or individual gain.

If you run a mining business, then you can make the deductions to cut down your tax bill. But you cannot make these deductions if you mined the cryptocurrencies for personal benefit.

Tax Implications of Swaps

Some have argued that conversion of one cryptocurrency to another, say from Bitcoin to Ether, should be classified as a like-kind transfer under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code. The IRS allows you to defer income tax on such transactions.

However, in a Memorandum from the Office of Chief Counsel released on June 18, 2021, the IRS ruled that such exchanges do not qualify as a like-kind exchange under Section 1031. What’s more, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017 put an end to that practice by clarifying that like-kind transfers are restricted to property transactions.

If you receive cryptocurrency in a transaction performed via an exchange, the value of the digital currency received is recorded by the exchange at the time of the transaction. If the transaction is performed off-chain, the basis of the exchange is the fair market value of the exchange. Otherwise, the centralized or decentralized exchange will have record of the basis on its distributed ledger.

Tax Implications of Hard Forks

Hard forks of a cryptocurrency occur when a blockchain split occurs, meaning there is a change in protocols. A new coin, with differences in mining and use cases from its predecessor, is created. Holders of the original cryptocurrency may be given new coins. This practice is also known as an airdrop and is also used as a marketing tactic by developers of new coins to induce demand and usage.

In a 2019 ruling, the IRS clarified that hard forks do not result in gross income, if the wallet holder does not receive units of cryptocurrency. Airdrops, on the other hand, qualify as gross income after the holder receives units of a new cryptocurrency either after a hard fork or by marketers of a coin. In the latter case, the quantity and time at which a crypto wallet holder receives the new coins determines the tax amount. Airdrops are taxed as ordinary income.

Tax Implications of Gifting Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency donations are treated in a similar fashion as cash donations. They are tax-deductible, though donors face limits on how much they can deduct based on their AGI. An appraiser will assign a fair market value for the coin based on its market price at the time of donation. The donor is not required to pay any taxes on the price gain.

The IRS established an annual gift tax exclusion every year. In 2022, taxpayers are allowed an annual exclusion per donee for a gift amount of up to $16,000. For 2023, this limit has been increased to $17,000.

Special Considerations

The volatility of bitcoin price makes it difficult to determine fair value of the cryptocurrency on purchase and sale transactions. It is strongly advised to track transactions as they occur, as retrospectively needing to obtain financial information (even on distributed ledgers) may prove to be difficult.

It is also difficult to use identify the appropriate accounting method for use in cryptocurrency taxation. Last In, First Out (LIFO) and Highest In, First Out (HIFO) have the potential to decrease taxes but the IRS has approved very few instances of their use for crypto traders. First In, First Out is the most commonly-used method for cryptocurrency accounting.

Cryptocurrency donated to a charitable organization will often not result in a taxable transaction. The basis of the donation is often the fair market value of the digital currency at the time of the transaction.

How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on Bitcoin? The easiest way to avoid paying taxes on Bitcoin is to not sell any digital currencies during the tax year. Though there are tax implications for receiving Bitcoin as an airdrop or in exchange for service, most taxable events are triggered by the sale or exchange of the cryptocurrency.

Does the IRS Know I Own Bitcoin? Some centralized exchanges have “Know Your Client” reporting obligations in which investors must upload their photo identification and some personal information. If your trading platform provides you with a Form 1099-B or Form 1099-K, the IRS is informed that you have transacted with the trading platform.

What Happens If You Don’t Report Taxes on Bitcoin to the IRS? Tax evasion occurs when taxpayers knowingly do not remit taxes on any source of income, whether it be related to cryptocurrency, wages, salaries, stocks, real estate, or other investments. If the IRS has reason to believe you have engaged in tax fraud, they may audit you. Be mindful that trading platforms may issue tax statements, notifying the IRS that you have engaged in cryptocurrency transactions.

The Bottom Line

Cryptocurrency is an exciting, volatile, risky, and emerging market. Those investing, trading, or transacting with Bitcoin should take care to know the tax implications of their digital currency moves. Most transactions trigger taxable events, and the tax basis of the Bitcoin possessed is usually either the cost basis at acquisition or the fair market value at acquisition. Knowingly not remitting taxes on cryptocurrency transactions is considered tax fraud.