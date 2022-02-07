Are there any veteran QBs available that are upgrades over Jared Goff?

The Senior Bowl shined the spotlight on the potential quarterback talents available to the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL draft. But before we even get to the draft, free agency hits the NFL. It’s another potential avenue for the Lions to find their long-term solution at the most important position in professional sports.

Are there any veterans who will be available this offseason, either in free agency or potential trades, who the Lions could acquire? More to the point, are any of them viable upgrades over Jared Goff? The incumbent starter finished the year impressively despite a lack of weaponry, and Goff is also quite expensive for the Lions to move on from in 2022.

The list of available quarterbacks is interesting, but is anyone out there really better for Detroit than Goff is in 2022? Let’s investigate the leading candidates.

Cam Newton, Panthers

The name certainly perks up the ears. Newton won the NFL MVP honor in 2015 and led the Panthers to several postseason berths and a trip to Super Bowl 50.

Alas, Newton is no longer the same player. A devastating shoulder injury robbed him of his rocket launcher of a right arm. The cumulative impact of so many hits on his 32-year-old body has taken its toll on Newton. In his last three seasons, split between Carolina and a weirdly unsuccessful foray in New England, he’s completed just 61.9 percent of his passes, tossing 12 touchdowns against 16 interceptions and also fumbling 12 times.

Newton still has the ability to win with his legs and size. But it’s hard to ignore just how overmatched he looked in late-season starts against the Bills and Buccaneers. The name recognition outshines the player now. There is some glimmer of hope that Newton could have the late-career renaissance season, but that’s looking for a unicorn in the stables.

Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos

There was talk of Bridgewater in Detroit at this time last year, when everything under GM Brad Holmes was new and we weren’t sure about Goff’s status. Bridgewater went from Carolina to Denver, going 7-7 as a starter after uneasily taking the starting job away from Drew Locke.

Wherever Bridgewater plays in 2022 will be his fourth team in as many seasons. Now 29, his one year in Denver ended like three of his other NFL seasons have, with Bridgewater on injured reserve. He suffered a shin injury and two concussions in 2021, the last of which he left the stadium on a stretcher in front of a stunned crowd.

Between the league-average performances, his myriad injuries and the constant team roulette that has defined his career, it’s easier to see Bridgewater as a step backward from Goff than an upgrade.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

The 49ers have to do something with Jimmy Garoppolo, who has one year left on his contract. One year after trading considerable draft assets to move up and select Trey Lance at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, Garoppolo and his $26.9 million salary cap hit is an exorbitant albatross on the balance sheet for the cap-strapped 49ers.

Is Garoppolo better than Goff? Maybe, but it’s far from certain. Check the stats and consider that Garoppolo had the benefit of throwing to record-setting TE George Kittle, talented WR Deebo Samuel and versatile FB Kyle Juszczyk, all Pro Bowlers in 2021, in coach Kyle Shanahan’s QB-friendly offense:

Att. Comp. Comp % TD INT QB Rating Garoppolo 301 441 68.3 20 12 98.7 Goff 332 494 67.2 19 8 91.5

Between the similar stats, the similar contracts and the cost of acquiring Garoppolo, that sure seems like a no-go for Detroit.

Jameis Winston, Saints

Winston was the No. 1 overall pick one year (2015) before Goff earned that status with the Rams. And as recently as 2019, Winston threw for over 5,000 yards in a season.

That was his last year in Tampa Bay, and it’s telling the Buccaneers let him go after leading the NFL in both passing yards and attempts. One big reason is that he also led the league in interceptions with a whopping 30, the most by any QB in a single season since Vinny Testaverde in 1988.

Winston found a home in New Orleans in 2020 on a Saints team that has significant crossover with the current Lions. Head coach Dan Campbell and several Detroit assistants were on that Saints team, and they know Winston well. Even though he only played sparingly, he restored some of his reputation by being a strong teammate while backing up Drew Brees.

Given his chance to start in 2021, Winston showed the same mind-boggling inconsistency that plagued his Bucs career. He was brilliant in the opener, throwing five TDs in the Saints’ rout of Green Bay. One week later he was miserable (11-for-22, 2 INTs) in an ugly loss to the Panthers. The up-and-down season ended after seven games and a trip to the injured reserve.

Winston’s ceiling eclipses Goff’s, but he’s also got a lower floor. Jameis has proven more responsible for his team not winning than Goff ever has, even in his lesser Rams years. He’s 28 and coming off a torn ACL in November that will likely keep him from being an active participant in the offseason activities.

Of all the QBs listed here, Winston is the best bet as someone who could be better than Goff in Detroit in 2022. But the combined price tag of signing Winston and also dumping Goff sure seems prohibitive without another team stepping in and helping Detroit out by trading for Goff.

Mitchell Trubisky, Bills

It says a lot about this year’s free agency class that Trubisky will be one of the hottest names on the market. But that’s absolutely the case with the 27-year-old former Bears starter.

After an inglorious end to his time in Chicago, where Trubisky went 29-21 as a starter and tossed 64 TD to 37 INTs, the former No. 2 overall pick fled to Buffalo for a year as Josh Allen’s backup. He impressed in the preseason before being relegated to mop-up duty for the AFC East champs.

There is a school of thought that Trubisky might not have been the problem in Chicago after how badly coach Matt Nagy crashed and burned in 2021 without him. Lions fans who watched Trubisky regularly torch the team in his Bears days might be forgiven for buying into that narrative. And it’s not out of the question that a mobile, experienced QB like Trubisky offers something different to the Lions.

His potential price tag could also be a selling point. There are valid reasons to consider Trubisky, as difficult as that might be for some Detroit fans to swallow. But it’s also unlikely he’s a realistic option other than a Plan B to back up Goff if free agents Tim Boyle and David Blough both leave the Lions. There are other QB-needy teams with more desperation and cap room available than Detroit, and Trubisky figures to be a higher priority for those teams than the Lions making what would be a change-for-the-sake-of-change move.

Others

Some of the other free agents with starting experience and their ages when the 2022 season begins. Goff will be 27, by the way…

Marcus Mariota (28)

Ryan Fitzpatrick (39)

Blaine Gabbert (32)

Andy Dalton (34)

Nick Mullens (26)

Geno Smith (31)

Chad Henne (37)

In conclusion

The short answer to the question, “can the Lions find a veteran upgrade to Goff this offseason?” is a pretty resounding “no”. Doing it in a way that doesn’t hamstring the salary cap for years to come by the combination of a new contract for the fresh import and the cost of dumping Goff?

Not a chance.

